We need more, EU and U.S. urge China ahead of climate summit

Kate Abnett
·2 min read

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The United States and European Union's climate envoys urged China to step up its targets to cut emissions on Thursday, adding to the pressure on the world's biggest emitter ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

With three weeks to go until the United Nations' COP26 summit begins, the United States and the EU are attempting to convince other countries to fight climate change faster. Top of the list is China, which produces around 28% of the world's emissions.

"We need more clarity from the Chinese, for instance, on when they're going to peak out with their emissions, what their plans are with coal-fired power generation in China," EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans told an EU conference on Thursday.

The United States, the second biggest emitter after China, is responsible for about 15% of emissions and the EU for roughly 8%.

China has a goal to become carbon neutral by 2060 and a nearer term target for its CO2 emissions to peak by 2030, which is not aligned with the steep reductions scientists say are needed this decade to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

"We hope China will join us in this effort to have serious enough reductions," U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said.

"China has to decide whether it wants to be counted as a genuine leader on this topic and also as a responsible nation with respect to global efforts."

President Xi Jinping last month said China will stop financing international coal-fuelled power generation - which analysts said could wipe out $50 billion of planned investments, although it did not cover new domestic plants.

Ambitious action from China could pressure other countries to act, with India and Saudi Arabia among those that have yet to upgrade their emissions-cutting commitments.

Efforts to raise climate action up the agenda face headwinds from other geopolitical tensions.

The United States and China this week agreed their presidents would hold a virtual meeting by the year's end to try to improve communication as strategic rivalry intensifies and relations are strained over hotspots including Taiwan.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman throws boiling water in deaf man’s face and stabs him because he ‘couldn’t understand her’

    Police are appealing to public to identify perpetrator of unprovoked attack

  • If You Live Here, COVID is Spreading Fast, Experts Warn

    The coronavirus, with its Delta variant, is stalking through the country, as surges are hospitalizing mainly unvaccinated people—with some vaccinated folks catching it, too, albeit with usually, thankfully less severe symptoms. Where is COVID rising fastest across the USA? Read on to see which areas are in the most trouble right now, according to experts—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 COVID May "Sweep Through" the North

  • Inside Biden's full-court press to make amends with France

    President Biden knows his administration messed up with French President Emmanuel Macron and is scrambling to make amends, three sources familiar with the internal deliberations told Axios.Why it matters: The White House's secret deal with Australia last month left the French feeling betrayed and blindsided, and furious about the loss of a $60 billion submarine contract. Secretary of State Tony Blinken visited Macron on Tuesday; national security adviser Jake Sullivan is on his way to Paris too.

  • Family of teen suspect in Texas high school shooting said he had been bullied, robbed

    Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

  • Brian Laundrie’s father joins search for his son, family lawyer says

    Police deny lawyer’s claim they sought help in the FBI-led investigation

  • Fox News' Jennifer Griffin on Afghanistan, Beating Breast Cancer and 25 Years with the Network

    “To have this front-row seat and get a swipe at the first draft of history, it's what gets me up in the morning,” Fox News’ national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin tells PEOPLE

  • Arkansas state police filtering out words like 'pig' on Facebook is unconstitutional, federal court says

    A federal court upheld the First Amendment rights of users online on Thursday, finding the Arkansas State Police unlawfully used Facebook's content moderation tools to censor speech on the department's page.

  • The Delta wave is receding

    Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios COVID-19 cases have been falling across the U.S. for weeks — and now deaths are finally on the decline, too.Why it matters: The Delta wave may truly be behind us, and though unvaccinated people in heavily unvaccinated areas will always remain at risk, getting the virus under control would allow the country as a whole to breathe a little easier this fall.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Senate panel releases most detailed report yet on Trump's DOJ pressure campaign

    An interim Senate report reveals new details about former President Trump's efforts to exploit the Justice Department to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including how top DOJ officials threatened to resign en masse over Trump's push to install a loyalist as acting attorney general.Why it matters: The 394-page report from Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee marks the most extensive public investigation to date into Trump's pressure campaign in the wake of the 2020 election, dra

  • Ukraine commemorates victims of Babyn Yar massacre

    Ukraine this September and October is marking the 80th anniversary sine the Nazi troops gunned down nearly 34,000 Jewish men, women and children at the wooded ravine of Babyn Yar on Sept. 29-30, 1941. Over the two years that followed, around 150,000 people in total, mostly Jews but also including Ukrainians, Russians, Poles and Roma, were killed there.The ceremony saw the unveiling of an interactive installation "Crystal Wall of Crying" by conceptual artist Marina Abramovic. A stand-alone thick wall made of coal with large quartz crystals sticking out of it is a symbolic extension of the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, Abramovic told Reuters.In their speeches, Zelenskiy and Herzog warned against repeating Nazi crimes."Commemoration and remembrance are essential to all mankind against evil, cruelty and indifference," Herzog said. "So that we do not forget what kind of holocaust a person can do to a person in deed, in silence, and to what extent the hatred, ignorance, anti-Semitism and racism can get."Zelenskiy is Ukraine's first ethnically Jewish president, although he is not publicly religious. Most of his grandfather's family was killed during the war.In September, the Ukrainian parliament passed a law defining anti-Semitism and establishing punishments for anti-Jewish hate speech.

  • Justice Department announces 'Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team' to tackle money laundering and ransomware attacks

    The unit will investigate cases involving the use of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, including ransomware schemes and narcotics trafficking.

  • More States Are Enacting Controversial Abortion Bans — Here's Why

    The newly conservative-leaning Supreme Court will hear a case on Mississippi’s abortion ban this session, and could overturn Roe v. Wade

  • "This is the moment of shame," pope says about France abuse report

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis said on Wednesday he was saddened and ashamed by the Catholic Church's inability to deal with sexual abuse of children in France and that the Church must make itself a "safe home for everyone". "I would like to express to the victims my sadness, sorrow for the trauma they have suffered and also my shame, our shame, for the church's inability, for too long, to put them at the centre of its concerns," Francis said at his weekly general audience. Speaking a day after a major investigation revealed that French clergy had abused more than 200,000 children over 70 years, the pontiff invited Catholics in France to take responsibility for what had happened in order to make the Church a "safe home for everyone".

  • Pro-Trump influencer pleads guilty in Capitol riot as part of plea bargain

    Pro-Trump social media influencer Brandon Straka pleaded guilty Wednesday to disorderly conduct in connection to his appearance at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as part of a plea deal, per the Washington Post. Driving the news: In exchange for pleading guilty to a misdemeanor, prosecutors dropped a felony count of impeding police during civil disorder. Straka agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their investigation by turning over evidence and consenting to a law enforcement interview, according to

  • ‘Fascist’ Anti-Vax Riot Sparks COVID Outbreak in Australia—With Rupert Murdoch’s Help

    Asanka Ratnayake/GettySYDNEY—As Tucker Carlson launches into unhinged tirades about Australia’s “destructive” and “crazy” anti-COVID measures, a virus outbreak linked to a violent anti-vaccine riot is ripping through the Australian city of Melbourne, infecting at least 20 people so far, including a baby.Disgruntled over vaccine mandates, a mob of rioters blockaded the headquarters of the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU)—one of the most powerful workers’ unions in the south

  • After Afghanistan, EU squabbles over U.S. reliance

    The chaotic withdrawal of Western forces from Afghanistan is still troubling for many U.S. allies.And at a summit of European Union leaders this week, the problem has been laid bare.The EU is divided over the bloc's reliance on the United States for its defense strategy. Reuters diplomatic sources say that the EU has failed to resolve their debate over whether to develop an independent defense force.Leaders meeting over dinner in Slovenia on Tuesday (October 5) split rather predictably into eastern states fearful of Russia who want to strengthen Europe within NATO, and those led by Germany, Italy, Spain and France, who want a more robust EU capability.Before the closed-door discussions in Brdo Castle, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters that the 27-nation bloc must do more to manage crises on its borders and to be responsible for its own security.He had questioned the reliability of the U.S.'s protection of Europe prior to last month's dispute over an Indo-Pacific pact, which has added fuel to the fire. The diplomatic crisis was triggered after the United States negotiated a military accord in secret - known as AUKUS - tightening its military cooperation with Australia and Britain to counter China, but excluding France.The EU leaders are also being joined by six Balkan leaders - part of the bloc's decades-long strategy to create a "ring of friends" from southeastern Europe to North Africa.Proponents of a stronger EU defense say the warnings have been many, including Washington's so-called"pivot to Asia" during the Obama administration, Britain's departure from the bloc, and the Trump administration's "America first" policies.But despite progress on building a common defense fund to develop weapons together, the EU has yet to deploy its battalion-sized battlegroups in a crisis.

  • Does driving an electric car really save you money? A cheapskate runs the numbers

    For a cheapskate like me, it was a welcome surprise that recharging could be so cheap — or even free. But charging can be expensive if you don't plan ahead.

  • Megyn Kelly condemns 'f***ers' who 'lied' to people about COVID-19 origin

    Political pundit Megyn Kelly pinned the "f***ers" who "lied" to people about the origins of the coronavirus.

  • In dry California, some buy units that make water from air

    The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices. The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin. “Our motto is, water from air isn’t magic, it’s science, and that’s really what we’re doing with these machines," said Ted Bowman, design engineer at Washington state-based Tsunami Products.

  • All Hail The Hefty King. 480 Otis Is Crowned Alaska’s Fattest Bear.

    The brown bear overcame some health issues to become this year's glorious glutton ahead of winter hibernation in Katmai National Park.