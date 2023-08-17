More evacuations issued for lightning-sparked Northern California fire
A wildfire that prompted evacuations in parts of Nevada County, including the town of Washington, was caused by a lightning strike, officials said.
Last week’s deadly wildfires on Maui are a stark reminder that a warming climate means people need to prepare for future blazes, experts say.
Will the lobbying efforts of powerful political figures change minds and alter the votes of dissenting ACC members?
Longtime sports journalist and Philadelphia sports fan John Gonzalez joins Dan Devine for an episode all about the Philadelphia 76ers, including James Harden’s war against the front office in an effort to get traded and what it means for Joel Embiid’s future.
Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis gave former President Trump and the 18 other defendants until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender after being indicted on 41 counts related to alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. Here's what we know about the arrest and booking in Georgia.
A recent member survey by Consumer Reports rates customer satisfaction at major tire retailers.
Whooping cough cases are rising. Experts say it reinforces how important it is to get vaccinated to help prevent it.
Stock indexes closed lower as investors reacted to minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Broncos vs. 49ers game.
Last week, wildfires quickly engulfed thousands of structures on Maui, forcing residents to flee their homes with little-to-no belongings. As of Tuesday, 99 people have been confirmed dead while at least 1,300 remain missing. Speaking last Thursday, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said the road to Hawaii’s recovery from the “unprecedented” wildfires “will be long.” An official from Homeland Security’s emergency agency told a White House briefing that the “coming days and weeks” will be “tough” for Hawaiians.
Get ready for another great season of football analysis, guest appearances and laughs with Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon.
Opera's web browser app for iOS is getting an AI assistant. The company announced today that Opera for iOS will now include Aria, its browser AI product built in collaboration with OpenAI, integrated directly into the web browser, and free for all users. The AI solution had previously launched on Opera for desktop and Opera for Android, where it has now topped 1 million users.
Netflix released the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated anime series “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” based on the popular “Scott Pilgrim” comic book series. “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” premieres all eight episodes on November 17. For those unaware of the nearly 20-year-old comic book series, “Scott Pilgrim” was written by Canadian author Bryan Lee O’Malley and centered around an unmotivated musician who is a member of a rock band-- Sex Bob-omb.
GM has boosted its investment with Mitra Chem, a company focused on building batteries in the US using iron-based cathodes, with a new $60 million financing round.
Target looks to take a more muted approach to how it merchandises its stores for Pride Month.
X, formerly Twitter, has started rolling out a new feature for paid users to show off some of their posts through a new 'Highlights' tab. The social network updated its Blue/X Premium support page to include details about the highlights feature. "Feature your best posts by Highlighting those posts and they’ll appear on your profile in a dedicated tab," the description of the feature said.
Starting today, Xbox's safety team will apply strikes on every enforcement action against a player who violates the community standards. If a player reaches eight strikes, they won't be able to use Xbox's social features for an entire year.
Experts explain which odors warrant a doctor's visit and which ones are perfectly normal.
At least 96 people have been confirmed dead and 1,000 others are missing in Hawaii in what is the deadliest fire in the U.S. in over a century, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Panthers vs. Giants game.
Nobody loves managing configuration files for their applications, and as systems get ever more complex and distributed, errors -- and the potential security issues that come with them -- can easily multiply. Infrastructure-as-code has gone mainstream over the course of the last few years, and now Tel Aviv–based open source startup Configu wants to bring configuration-as-code for application management to more developers as well. A number of angel investors, including Ariel Maislos, Marc Epstein, Haim Kopans and Omer Schneider, also participated in this round.