After more evidence or racist rants, closing arguments begin Monday

Feb. 18—Closing arguments will take place Monday at U.S. District Court in Brunswick in the federal hate crimes trial of three White men who have already been convicted in state court of murder in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man.

After presenting still more evidence Friday of the defendants' propensity for spouting racist vulgarities, the prosecution rested its case early Friday afternoon at the federal courthouse, 801 Gloucester St.

The defense presented just two witnesses Friday afternoon, then abruptly rested its case shortly after 3 p.m. The defense also played a recording of a nonemergency call to Glynn County Police in July of 2019, during which Greg McMichael reported a homeless White man as a possible suspect in auto break-ins in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

Prior to that jurors heard a witness testify that defendant Greg McMichael once referred to an African American woman as a "walrus" and a "big fat Black woman." Another witness described McMichael's racist rant against Blacks after she expressed condolences for a prominent African American civil rights leader in 2015. Jurors also heard a White woman testify Friday that Travis McMichael often belittled her with crude language and racist slurs because she dated a Black man.

In earlier testimony this week, jurors learned that Travis McMichael and William Roddie Bryan routinely uttered the "N" word and other offensive terms to denigrate African Americans. After presenting a witness who testified about racists comments made by Greg McMichael in his capacity as an investigator for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, the prosecution rested its case around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Defense attorneys contend that the racist attitudes revealed in testimony this week by the three defendants did not govern their actions when they pursued Ahmaud Arbery to a fatal confrontation in February of 2020. Travis McMichael fatally shot the unarmed 25-year-old Black man with a 12-gauge shotgun at close range at the end of a chase in which the three defendants pursued in pickup trucks as Arbery ran from them through the public streets of the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

Travis McMichael, 36, Greg McMichael, 66, and Bryan, 52, all were convicted in state court of murder on Nov. 24, 2020, ending a high-profile six-week trial at the Glynn County Courthouse. The three were sentenced Jan. 7 to life in Georgia's state prison system.

The three men now face federal charges of attempted kidnapping and interfering with Arbery's right to use a public street because of his race. The father and son McMichaels also are charged with brandishing a firearm in the commission of violent crime, and Travis McMichael is further charged with discharging a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.