More EVs will slash California’s transportation budget, says report. Are gas taxes the answer?

Ari Plachta
·3 min read

California’s plans to tackle climate change will lead to a significant decrease in state funding for transportation over the next decade, according to a report by the state legislative analyst’s office.

Widespread adoption of electric vehicles will reduce revenue from state gasoline and diesel taxes and could lead to funding loss for key services, including highway maintenance and public transit, according to the report. It estimated a loss of $4.4 billion annually, or 31% of current funds.

“I wouldn’t call this gap severe in the short run, but it will be coming at a certain point in the future,” said Frank Jimenez, the staff analyst who authored the report. “There is planning that could be done today to address it.”

To close the gap on future revenue declines, the report outlined several possible options: raise existing fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees, use other general funds and reducing spending, or create new revenue by charging drivers based on mileage.

Getting more drivers into electric vehicles is a key part of the state’s ambitious plan to decarbonize its enormous economy by 2045, starting with a goal to cut greenhouse gas pollution by 48% below 1990 levels by 2030.

This plan is currently underway, with EVs making up 26% of new car sales this year and a ban on new gas-powered car sales looming in 2035. But future revenue loss from state gas taxes is a snag that state leaders have not yet planned for, said the report.

The lion’s share of this year’s $14.2 billion in state transportation funding comes from state fuel taxes, including the .57 cents that California drivers pay per gallon of gasoline. Much of it goes to road repairs, highway maintenance and public transit at the Department of Transportation.

The report tracked the impacts of climate policies on state transportation funding by calculating revenue losses based on the Air Resources Board 2022 scoping plan, which set a sweeping policy framework to achieve decarbonization across polluting sectors.

Transportation experts and analysts have studied gas tax revenue declines as a drawback to EV adoption for years, but it’s still largely unclear when and how quickly the state will lose transportation funding.

“Nobody can see the future,” said Asha Weinstein Agrawal, professor of urban planning at San Jose State University. “Right now we’re seeing tiny reductions in gas tax revenue but that is going to change quite fast, because it does look like people are going to buy electric vehicles at a fast clip.”

Among the potential remedies for the future shortfall, fuel tax increases and creating a per-mile cost to drivers would burden low-income Californians the most, because they’re less able to afford an electric vehicle and more likely to have longer commutes amid high housing costs.

“I don’t think that anybody realistically thinks that that [fuel tax increases] will happen or should happen,” Weinstein Agrawal added. “It just seems unfair and politically highly unlikely to go anywhere.”

Yet the state has already undertaken several studies on what’s called a road charge. Oregon, Utah and Virginia have active road charge programs that collect mileage information through odometer readings or vehicle plug in devices.

State transportation funding is only one-third of all money put toward transportation in California. The rest comes from local and federal sources, which is increasing thanks to the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“It’s important to see the bigger picture,” said Carter Rubin, senior transportation lead for the Natural Resources Defense Council. “The state share is declining, but other revenue sources are increasing.”

Another key question, he said, is how the state invests its gas tax transportation revenues. Environmental advocates want to see a higher priority placed on public transit and mobility projects over highway widening projects, for example.

“We’re going to need a lot of transportation investments in the next decade, two decades, to build the kind of infrastructure we’ll need for a climate ready future,” Rubin said. “We should not settle for declining revenues.”

Recommended Stories

  • Electric cars are less likely to catch fire than gas cars

    'All the data shows that EVs are just much, much less likely to set on fire than their petrol equivalent.'

  • The Morning After: Tesla recalls more than 2 million cars over Autopilot safety

    The biggest news stories this morning: Instagram is making it easier to remove spammy followers, Apple’s self-repair program now includes the iPhone 15, Xbox Cloud Gaming lands on Meta Quest headsets.

  • Playground Global closes Fund III with $410M for early-stage deep tech investments

    Playground Global, the storied early-stage venture capital firm, brought in $410 million in capital commitments for its Fund III to invest in early-stage deep tech and science companies. The new fund gives Palo Alto–based Playground over $1.2 billion in assets under management. Before co-founder and general partner Peter Barrett became a venture capitalist, he started his career as an engineer (a video game engineer, to be exact).

  • This electric can opener saves your wrists — and it's just $27 ($9 off) at Amazon today

    Just place this handy gadget on your can, push a button and let it get to work.

  • Google Nest Renew and OhmConnect merge into "Renew Home" with a $100M boost from SIP

    Another development today in Google's long-term strategy to streamline some of its less-core business operations. Google Nest Renew -- a load shifting service for Google Nest owners get them to consume energy at off-peak times when energy is less expensive, or when "cleaner" grid options are available -- is spinning out from Google and combining with OhmConnect, a project of Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners that helps manage load shifting services for Nest and other smart thermostat brands. As part of the deal, SIP will be kicking in $100 million into the new entity, and it will become a majority owner of it.

  • US bankruptcy filings on pace to reach highest level since 2020

    Bankruptcy experts attribute the increase in filings this year to rising interest rates and changes in the post-pandemic economy.

  • The number of new car dealers selling EVs has grown considerably

    iSeeCars found that the number of new car dealers selling EVs has more than tripled in the last three years.

  • Instagram now offers AI-generated backgrounds on Stories

    The tool, backdrop, is available for US users.

  • India's Udaan scores $340 million in new funding

    The investment arm of the UK retail bank M&G has led a funding of $340 million into Udaan, a business-to-business e-commerce startup, in one of the largest financing rounds secured by an Indian startup in 2023. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which helps merchants in smaller Indian cities and towns secure inventories from major brands as well as gain access to working capital, said the new funds include some convertible debt. Existing backers Lightspeed Venture Partners and DST Global have also participated in the new round, which awaits regulatory nod.

  • Chevy's new electric SUV has the right stuff to get EV-weary buyers to take a look

    Midsize electric Chevy Blazer EV is an impressive effort that should appeal to current EV owners and those weary of jumping on the electric bandwagon.

  • Qogita — a wholesale marketplace for retailers — raises $86M Series B to compete with Ankorstore in Europe

    Qogita, a two-sided e-commerce wholesale marketplace aimed at retailers largely in the health and beauty sectors, has raised €80 million ($86 million) in a Series B round led by London’s Dawn Capital. Also participating were previous investors Accel, Bessemer Venture Partners and LocalGlobe. Qogita has now raised a total of €119 million.

  • The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS first drive: A worthy but pricey all-electric SUV

    GM has introduced a smattering of EVs in the past two years: the GMC Hummer SUV and its companion pickup truck, the Cadillac Lyriq and the Silverado EV pickup truck. To say the pressure is on for GM and the new Chevrolet Blazer EV — a vehicle designed to satiate Americans' never-ending appetites for SUVs — is a bit of an understatement. The weight of GM's EV success doesn't rest entirely on the all-electric midsize SUV; the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV, GMC Sierra pickup and Cadillac Escalade IQ, all of which are expected in 2024, share that burden.

  • Berlin climate startup ecoworks is using a high tech blend to decarbonize buildings

    Berlin-based climate startup ecoworks is using digital technologies, AI and industrial robots to tackle a huge and critical problem: Energy inefficient buildings. Around three-quarters of buildings in Europe are deemed energy inefficient, per the startup, while around half of the 315 million residential units in the region have energy performance ratings of E or worse. Which means millions and millions of existing buildings, whether residential apartments, office blocks or public buildings like schools and hospitals, are going to need some form of renovation, at the very least, if we're to tackle the legacy of past construction practices and decarbonize our built environment.

  • Gas prices will soon fall below $3, analyst predicts

    Gas prices are headed lower in the coming weeks, one analyst says.

  • Cruise dismisses nine executives following its robotaxi accident probe

    A few weeks after Cruise's CEO Kyle Vogt and co-founder Daniel Kan resigned, the company has also dismissed nine executives considered as "key" figures for the firm.

  • LineNext secures $140M funding for its web3 platform

    LineNext, a web3 unit of the Japanese messaging app Line, raised $140 million in its funding led by Crescendo Equity Partners, a Peter Thiel-backed private equity firm in South Korea, to expand its web3 platform. The new funding comes nearly a year after LineNext released its browser-only beta service -- a consumer-to-consumer(C2C) marketplace launched on its non-fungible token (NFT) platform DOSI. With the previous DOSI beta, LineNext focused on "gauging the potential for various Web 3 services, such as NFT platforms, avatar features, games and entertainment," Woosuk Kim, business director of LineNext, told TechCrunch.

  • VW's Scout EV brand receives $10 million to set up shop in Michigan

    Volkswagen's revived Scout brand of electric trucks and SUVs had received a $10 million grant from Michigan to locate is engineering hub there.

  • Instagram is making it easier to remove spammy followers

    Meta is rolling out a suite of new tools on Instagram that give users more control over how much spam content and bots they will see on their feeds.

  • Your robotaxi ride in China is monitored - with video and audio recordings

    In the field of autonomous driving, the country has made some big strides in defining the parameters and limitations for service providers, removing regulatory ambiguity and granting industry players the freedom to test the nascent technology. The release arrived about 16 months after the department began seeking public opinions on the regulatory framework, and policymakers have reached a consensus that self-driving vehicles are subject to rigorous surveillance measures to ensure utmost safety. Prior to the introduction of the nationwide guidelines, policymaking for AVs in China had been playing out in a more decentralized fashion, with local governments formulating their own rules for service providers on their turf.

  • Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA for swinging at Suns C Jusuf Nurkić

    The NBA suspended the Golden State Warriors veteran for the second time this season on Wednesday night.