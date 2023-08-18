More ex-Plainville Farms employees plead guilty to animal cruelty

Four more former Plainville Farms employees have pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals in connection with the inhumane treatment of turkeys at farms in central Pennsylvania.

The following individuals recently pleaded guilty to the charge in Cumberland County Court:

Kevin Lee Wagaman, 50, of Fayetteville, Pa.

Francisco Lebron-Cruz, 40, of the Thomasville area

Bryiant Perez-Paez, 41, of Hanover

Bryce Washington, 26, of McSherrystown

The Plainville Farms complex is on York Road near New Oxford, Pa.

All four received 12 months of supervised probation, according to court records. The individuals are not allowed to seek employment involving the care for animals.

How the investigation started

State police charged 11 former employees of Plainville Farms last year after an investigation showed they had "kicked, stomped and beat turkeys" at farms in Franklin, Chester, Cumberland, Fulton, Perry and Union counties.

The investigation started in August 2021 after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals filed a complaint. An employee with the organization witnessed the abuse.

"Abusing vulnerable animals comes with consequences, like losing your job, as these former Plainville Farms workers have learned, and other meat companies should be on high alert,” PETA Vice President of Evidence Analysis Dan Paden said in a news release. “While the guilty pleas in this case pile up, PETA is reminding everyone that the best way to help end such cruelty is to take personal responsibility by simply going vegan.”

Plainville Farms CEO Matt Goodson has spoken out about the case since the charges were filed.

"For over 100 years," Goodson recently wrote in a statement, "Plainville Farms has been committed to setting the gold standard in animal welfare. At all times, Plainville management fully cooperated in this investigation and supported the authorities during this process. Plainville has zero tolerance for anything like the alleged actions of these former employees."

Where the cases stand

A total of six former employees now have pleaded guilty to animal cruelty as the cases make their way through the court system.

Juan Carlos Turi Baeza and Jose Enrique Turi Baeza pleaded guilty in June.

