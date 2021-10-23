Which is more expensive: charging an electric vehicle or fueling a car with gas?

Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
·7 min read

Last year, Patrick Anderson went electric: He got a Porsche Taycan EV in dark blue.

Anderson, who is CEO of East Lansing-based economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group, loves the zippy acceleration and "exciting" features the car offers. He also gets satisfaction in knowing that driving an EV benefits the environment, he said.

But Anderson's joy comes with a dark side.

"They are a wonderful driving experience. But at the same time, they're an enormous burden in time and in energy in finding chargers and getting them charged," Anderson said. "And you’re not really saving much in terms of charging costs ... you may be paying more.”

Learning to charge an EV is comparable to learning how to pump gas for the first time &#x002013; electric car chargers are designed to be easy to use.
Learning to charge an EV is comparable to learning how to pump gas for the first time – electric car chargers are designed to be easy to use.

► EV charging: Finding an electric vehicle charging station shouldn't be a scavenger hunt

Costs to drive an EV compared with a gasoline car are detailed in a report Anderson Economic released Thursday called "Comparison: Real World Cost of Fueling EVs and ICE Vehicles."

The study has four major findings:

  • There are four additional costs to powering EVs beyond electricity: cost of a home charger, commercial charging, the EV tax and "deadhead" miles.

  • For now, EVs cost more to power than gasoline costs to fuel an internal combustion car that gets reasonable gas mileage.

  • Charging costs vary more widely than gasoline prices.

  • There are significant time costs to finding reliable public chargers – even then a charger could take 30 minutes to go from 20% to an 80% charge.

It is the first of a series of reports Anderson Economic Group will release.

Patrick Anderson with his Porsche Taycan EV in dark blue in June 2020.
Patrick Anderson with his Porsche Taycan EV in dark blue in June 2020.

Anderson has worked with the auto industry for 20 years and given the industry's transition to EVs, the group decided to do the studies to assess the likelihood consumer will adopt the cars.

General Motors and Ford Motor Co. are banking on such a switch. Both are investing tens of billions of dollars to go all-electric in the next two decades. GM has promised to double its revenues largely on the backs of new EVs.

"Part of the strength of the analysis is we’re showing the real-world costs that EV drivers face," Anderson said. "You typically have to go to a commercial charger and commercial charger rates are two, three or four times that of residential charger rates."

► 8 years. $28 million in deposits: The perplexing tale of a three-wheeled car that never arrived.

Then, there are the "deadhead miles" car owners spend driving around trying to find a commercial charger. Even charging at home on a Level 1 or Level 2 charger is time consuming and expensive.

The study found that the average cost of a Level 1 charger is $600. To install a Level 2 costs $1,600 because it requires hiring an electrician. An L1 charger uses a 120-volt supply of electricity and can take 20 or more hours to charge, whereas an L2 chargers uses 240 volts and can charge in a few hours.

There are four additional costs to powering EVs&#xa0;beyond electricity:&#xa0;cost of a&#xa0;home&#xa0;charger,&#xa0;commercial charging, the EV tax and &quot;deadhead&quot; miles.
There are four additional costs to powering EVs beyond electricity: cost of a home charger, commercial charging, the EV tax and "deadhead" miles.

Real cost to charge up

Anderson's report considers four costs beyond the cost of residential electricity when calculating how much it costs to drive an EV:

  • Cost of the residential charger

  • Cost of commercial electricity

  • An annual EV tax

  • Deadhead miles to get to a fast charger

Given all of that, the conclusion is EVs cost more to "fuel" than gasoline cars that get reasonable gas mileage, Anderson said. It all depends on how the car is used and how much commercial charging is involved.

Patrick Anderson, CEO of Anderson Consulting, drove from his home in East Lansing to Petoskey in his EV. Here he charges his car for an entire day in July 2020 at a public charger in Petoskey.
Patrick Anderson, CEO of Anderson Consulting, drove from his home in East Lansing to Petoskey in his EV. Here he charges his car for an entire day in July 2020 at a public charger in Petoskey.

► Toyota EVs: Car company to build $1.3 billion U.S. battery plant for electric vehicles, hybrids

A mid-priced internal combustion car that gets 33 miles per gallon would cost $8.58 in overall costs to drive 100 miles at $2.81 a gallon, the study found. But a mid-priced EV, such as Chevrolet Bolt, Nissan Leaf or a Tesla Model 3, would cost $12.95 to drive 100 miles in terms of costs that include recharging the vehicle using mostly a commercial charger.

On a yearly basis, assuming the mid-priced cars traveled 12,000 miles, it would cost $1,030 to drive an internal combustion car and $1,554 to drive an EV.

For luxury cars that get 26 miles per gallon and use premium gas at $3.25 a gallon, the cost to drive an internal combustion car 100 miles is $12.60. The cost to drive a luxury EV, such as a Taycan, Tesla Model S or X or Jaguar I-Pace, is $15.52 to travel 100 miles. That is using mostly commercial chargers.

“That’s apples to apples and includes the extra EV taxes, the commercial charging and the home charging and the allowance of driving to a gas station, which, for most Americans, is very short compared to driving to a commercial charger for an EV owner," Anderson said.

► EV infrastructure: Biden's electric vehicle plan includes expanding charging stations. Is it enough?

The study differs from some reports that show it's cheaper to drive an EV than a conventional car. For example, a 2018 study from the University of Michigan's Transportation Research Institute found the average cost to operate an EV in the U.S. was $485 per year compared with a gasoline-powered vehicle at $1,117. Anderson said most studies include only the cost of residential electricity and don't factor in the four other costs that this study does.

Still, he noted there are environmental benefits to EV ownership and costs could come down if there are more reliable commercial charging centers built. Electric cars also require less costly maintenance than gasoline-powered vehicles.

“Our research is consistent with what President Joe Biden and the Detroit Three have said, which is, a chokepoint for a number of consumers is the lack of infrastructure," Anderson said. "My own experience with an EV is that the biggest challenge is getting them charged so that it’s something you can use on a daily basis.”

Beyond range anxiety

Charging costs vary much more for EVs than gasoline prices, too, by 100% or more from month-to-month or week-to-week, Anderson said.

"Even if you drive to the most expensive gas station, your varying price won’t be as great as that," he said.

Patrick Anderson gives a thumbs-up after getting a commercial charger to work on a trip to Cleveland, Ohio.
Patrick Anderson gives a thumbs-up after getting a commercial charger to work on a trip to Cleveland, Ohio.

“That’s going to be a big surprise to a lot of drivers," Anderson said, adding that many commercial chargers will also require the EV driver to enroll and sometimes pay a $20 fee, but that might be reimbursed with charging.

Also, don't plan on ever having a 100% charge on your EV, he said.

"It’s very difficult to charge it up to 100%," Anderson said. "The chargers slow down and the manufacturers warn you not to do it because there is additional burden on the battery system when you get your vehicle above a 90% charge.”

Sick of paying for gas?: Here's what to look for when shopping for your first electric car

Elio Motors: Company promised a next-gen, 84 mpg car and got millions in deposits. But where are the cars?

That means if the vehicle advertises a range of 240 miles on a full charge, a driver in reality will get considerably less on, say, an 80% charge, he said.

For new EV drivers these costs, time constraints and other considerations are often a surprise, Anderson said.

“Unlike their reliable gas cars that have 300 or 400 miles of range that can be filled up at a number of gas stations in our country, you have to think about what available chargers you have and plan it out," Anderson said. "It’s more than range anxiety, it’s a burden of constantly monitoring the charging status.”

The Anderson report lists about two dozen sources in its research, which relied on consumer experiences and costs for drivers that go beyond government data on fuel economy and electricity prices. Anderson said it did stopwatch measurements of the time required to refuel gasoline cars and EVs, recorded customer experiences on reliability of chargers, charging time and costs. It used consumer reports from actual EV drivers, including those posted on forums for Taycan and Tesla drivers, Reddit and applications serving EV drivers such as PlugShare and ChargePoint.

Contact Jamie L. LaReau: 313-222-2149 or jlareau@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @jlareauan.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: It costs more to charge an EV than to fuel a car with gas, study finds

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Frontier Airlines pilot accused of secretly recording a Florida student with a spy camera has been arrested, police say

    A Florida college student, who was allegedly recorded by a Frontier pilot, told WKMG she saw a flashing light and discovered a camera recording her.

  • Trump is 'hungry' to go head-to-head against Biden for president and can only be stopped by a 'prison sentence': former advisor

    Republican voters show strong support for Trump as a potential presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

  • Wright Brothers go the wrong way: Ohio bungles new license plate

    Ohio's Bureau of Motor Vehicles says it's going to fix the error before the new design goes into effect. The banner of the new design retains Ohio's longstanding slogan "Birthplace of Aviation," so it yields no ground to the longstanding license plate grudge match with North Carolina, whose plate's slogan is "First in Flight."

  • Trump's new social media SPAC is soaring. Also, what is a SPAC?

    A company that doesn't do any business saw its stock soar as much as 400% this week on word it would help launch Donald Trump's social media platform. The same day, another "blank check" company helped lift WeWork in its Wall Street debut - two years after the work-share company ditched plans for an IPO amid skepticism about its finances and leadership. Both ventures are centered on special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, which exist solely to raise money from investors and find a priva

  • Kendall Jenner Just Wore A Cow Print Thong Bikini To Show Off Her 🍑

    Giving us another iteration of her favorite pose, Kendall flaunted booty on the main. She channelled the western vibes, wearing a cheeky cow print bikini.

  • Rod Stewart's plea deal on battery charge falls through

    A plea deal between British rock icon Rod Stewart and Florida prosecutors fell through Friday, meaning he and his adult son are again scheduled to stand trial on charges they battered a security guard during a New Year's Eve bash nearly two years ago. Neither Rod Stewart nor his son, Sean, were present when Judge August Bonavita announced that a hearing in which a deal was expected to be finalized had been canceled. The Stewarts face a maximum penalty of a year in jail, although such a lengthy term would be unlikely.

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • U.S. Warns of Efforts by China to Collect Genetic Data

    BETHESDA, Md. — Chinese firms are collecting genetic data from around the world, part of an effort by the Chinese government and companies to develop the world’s largest bio-database, American intelligence officials reported Friday. The National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a new paper that the United States needs to better secure critical technologies including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors and other technologies related to the so-called bioeconom

  • 911 Call Reveals Details About Alec Baldwin's On-Set Shooting Accident: 'We Need Help Immediately'

    The caller, who identified herself as the script supervisor, said that the crew was rehearsing a scene when the gun discharged

  • The story of Carol and Karen: Two experimental Facebook accounts show how the company helped divide America

    In 2019, a Facebook staffer created two fictitious accounts to see what content the platform recommended. What the research found was alarming.

  • Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara, issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution to the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime. Describing the statement as an “impudence,” Erdogan said he had ordered the ambassadors be declared undesirable.

  • Russian COVID spike persists, setting new death record

    Russia is reporting a record high number of coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths as the country approaches a week of nonworking days aimed at stemming the sharp surge in cases. The national coronavirus task force said Saturday that 1,075 people had died from the virus in the past day and that 37,678 new infections were tallied — the largest single-day numbers of the pandemic. The daily death toll is about 33% higher than that recorded in late September and infection cases have risen by about 70% in the past month.

  • Lawyer for Brian Laundrie's family addresses speculation about how easily his dad found his belongings, saying the public 'doesn't understand simplicity'

    Brian Laundrie's parents could not have planted his remains or had special knowledge about where they were, the family lawyer said.

  • Report: Dodgers' Max Scherzer won't make scheduled start in crucial NLCS Game 6

    The 37-year-old ace's arm has reportedly not bounced back after heavy usage in the playoffs.

  • Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

    U.S. health officials may have solved the mystery of how four people in different states came down with a serious tropical disease even though none had traveled internationally: an aromatherapy spray imported from India. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that investigators found the same type of bacteria that causes the disease, melioidosis, in a spray bottle found in one of the patients' homes. The contaminated product is labeled “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones,” the CDC said.

  • Exxon to close two Houston-area office towers after staff departures

    Exxon Mobil Corp plans to close two Houston-area office towers to consolidate staff in its main campus as it cuts costs following staff departures, the company said on Friday. Exxon announced last year a plan to reduce its global workforce by 14,000 people following a historical annual loss of $22.4 billion. Remaining workers at the two office buildings known as Hughes Landing, in The Woodlands (TX), will be relocated to the company's main Houston-area campus, Exxon spokesperson Casey Norton said.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: Workers with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but are being used to replace health care personnel who are refusing to comply with vaccination mandates. THE FACTS: The claims are spreading across social media platforms, gaining thousands of likes and shares, but both assertions are false.

  • Warrant: Baldwin didn't know weapon contained live round

    Alec Baldwin was handed a loaded weapon by an assistant director who indicated it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, court records released Friday show. The assistant director did not know the prop gun was loaded with live rounds, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot in the chest on the set of a Western starring Baldwin.

  • Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson is obsessed with besting Tesla and Elon Musk. Here's his game plan for making it happen.

    Lucid Motors is one of many startups trying to break into the world of electric autos by besting competitors such as Rivian and Tesla.

  • The geography of the Great Resignation: First-time data shows where Americans are quitting the most

    Kentucky, Idaho, South Dakota and Iowa reported the highest increases in the rates of workers who quit their jobs in August, according to a new glimpse of quit rates in the labor market released Friday. The largest increase in the number of quitters happened in Georgia, with 35,000 more people leaving their jobs. Overall, the states with the highest rates of workers quitting their jobs were Georgia, Kentucky and Idaho.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting s