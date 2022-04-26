More explosions in separatist Trans-Dniester, near Ukraine

·1 min read

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Police in the Moldovan separatist region of Trans-Dniester say two explosions on Tuesday morning in a radio facility close to the Ukrainian border knocked two powerful antennas out of service.

The incident occurred in the small town of Maiac, roughly 12 kilometers (7 miles) west of the border, according to the region’s Interior Ministry. It comes just a day after several explosions believed to be caused by rocket-propelled grenades were reported to have hit the Ministry of State Security in the city of Tiraspol, the region’s capital.

No one was hurt in Tuesday's explosions, officials said. The two antennas were used for broadcasting Russian radio shows.

Trans-Dniester, a strip of land with about 470,000 people between Moldova and Ukraine, has been under the control of separatist authorities since a 1992 war with Moldova.

Russia bases about 1,500 troops there, nominally as peacekeepers, but concerns are high that the forces could be used to invade Ukraine.

A senior Russian military official, Rustam Minnekayev, said last week that Russian forces aim to take full control of southern Ukraine, saying such a move would open the way to Trans-Dniester.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu convened the Supreme Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the incidents.

