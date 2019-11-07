Is There More To F J Benjamin Holdings Ltd (SGX:F10) Than Its 8.2% Returns On Capital?

Today we'll evaluate F J Benjamin Holdings Ltd (SGX:F10) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for F J Benjamin Holdings:

0.082 = S$4.4m ÷ (S$102m - S$48m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, F J Benjamin Holdings has an ROCE of 8.2%.

Does F J Benjamin Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, F J Benjamin Holdings's ROCE appears to be around the 9.6% average of the Specialty Retail industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, F J Benjamin Holdings's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

F J Benjamin Holdings has an ROCE of 8.2%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That implies the business has been improving. You can see in the image below how F J Benjamin Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SGX:F10 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 7th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If F J Benjamin Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How F J Benjamin Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

F J Benjamin Holdings has total assets of S$102m and current liabilities of S$48m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 47% of its total assets. F J Benjamin Holdings has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.