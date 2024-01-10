More families facing child welfare investigations to be informed of their rights by ACS

The Administration for Children’s Services is expanding a push citywide to provide parents with their written legal rights at the onset of a child welfare investigation.

After an initial pilot program that the agency said was “successful,” the long-sought reform by advocates started to broaden Wednesday from parts of Brooklyn and the Bronx to Queens. It will cover all five boroughs by July.

ACS touted the shift in their first interactions with parents as both keeping children safe and respecting families: “Because New York City children and families deserve both,” ACS Commissioner Jess Dannhauser said in a statement to the Daily News.

The policy does not create any new rights, but informs parents of their existing ones, even when a lawyer is not present.

During the pilot, case workers distributed over 400 notifications to parents who were the subject of an allegation of child abuse or neglect. ACS said it will stick to the language used during the trial period without changes as the program rolls out across the five boroughs.

The written materials explain to families that a report about their children had been received by the government, and the agency has a “legal obligation to assess the safety of your child(ren) to complete an assessment of the concerns.”

“We are requesting your permission to enter your home to have a conversation with you about the alleged concerns and to explain the process,” read the memo. “We want you to know that you have a right to not let ACS into your home.”

It goes on to explain that ACS could seek “permission” — in other words, a family court order — to enter the home if the family denies entry. Parents may call an attorney, according to the notification, which directs them to contact information for borough-specific legal organizations that specialize in representing parents.

“In order to support children, we need to also act to support parents,” Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom said in a statement.

Last fiscal year, only 28% of investigations found evidence of child neglect or less frequently abuse, according to the Mayor’s Management Report. The majority of families who went through a probe were Black or Hispanic.

Families have described the investigations as traumatizing, leading the agency under the most recent commissioner to try limiting the number of unnecessary probes — which turned out to have often been prompted by indicators of poverty like child hunger or unwashed clothes.

According to ACS, staff and families have appreciated the increased transparency during the pilot.

But many advocates have still pushed for the passage of a comprehensive state bill, known as “Family Miranda Rights,” that would require case workers, similarly to police, to explain that anything said “may be used against the parent or caretaker in an administrative or court proceeding.”

Dannhauser has publicly disagreed with that language, saying there are elements of the then-pilot that were not similar to the legislation.

“We have concern to say something like, ‘anything can be used against you in a court of law,’ tracks so much to Miranda that we might increase fear,” he told state lawmakers last fall.

While ACS backed the bill’s objective, multiple reports said the child welfare agency was privately lobbying to water down the legislation.

In addition to what’s included in the city’s written materials, the state bill would also require case workers to explain families’ rights to know the allegations against them, and to deny drug and alcohol tests, mental health evaluations or physical examinations of their children without an order from a judge.

If a child is in imminent danger, case workers can already enter the home without a court order under existing law.

The city program is now in Queens’ Woodhaven, Howard Beach, Rockaway, Astoria, Flushing, Bayside and Rosedale. It started as a pilot in October throughout Brooklyn’s Bushwick and Brownsville neihborhoods, as well as Belmont, Crotona Park East, East Tremont, Co-Op City, Throgs Neck, City Island, Westchester Square and Pelham Park in the Bronx.

The number of child welfare probes fell last year by nearly 3% to to 44,000 investigations, as ACS diverted more of its cases to its non-investigative track, which provides families with resources and connections to local organizations.

The agency is currently in the process of re-training workers who are mandated by law to report suspicions of abuse and neglect, including teachers or hospital staff, on how to recognize the signs of child maltreatment without bias.