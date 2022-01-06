More farmers are grazing their animals in the winter
New research shows the move will save farmers time and money in areas with colder weather.
New research shows the move will save farmers time and money in areas with colder weather.
Snook, in particular, are still being found to some extent on the beaches
Meals average at about $8 per serving and not only taste good, but are good for you.
Get wireless headphones that outperform the premium brands for 60 percent off.
A bluefin tuna was sold for about 16.88 million yen (approximately $146K) at Tokyo’s annual New Year tuna auction in Japan. It was sold on Jan. 5 to Yukitaka Yamaguchi, the president of Yamayuki, a Japanese intermediary wholesaler and a Michelin-starred Onodera Group sushi restaurant, according to The Korea Times. The first annual auction of the year is held at Tokyo’s largest fish market, where fish wholesalers make a tradition of participating in the event in hopes of bringing in good luck and gaining publicity.
Indiana's Natural Resources agency is hiking its fees to hunt and fish in the state for 2022. It will help protect habitats and wildlife, DNR says.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Project Syndicate)—In the last few years, and especially after the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, private investors have seen an opportunity to midwife developing countries’ bumpy transition to net-zero carbon-dioxide emissions. After all, if BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink and the climate activist Greta Thunberg can find common cause, then the tantalizing prospect held out by William Blake—“Great things are done when men and mountains meet”—comes into view. Asset managers think that tens of trillions of dollars, mostly in the form of green finance, could be available for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) lending.
The Chiefs began preparations for the regular-season finale without Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but he might be available for Saturday’s game.
Snowbound traffic on Interstate 95 northbound in Stafford County, Virginia — about 30 miles south of D.C. — was at a standstill Tuesday morning after an 11-plus-hour overnight ordeal, NBC News correspondent Josh Lederman reported from his car, stuck in the jam.Driving the news: Hundreds of cars and motorcycles were stranded overnight and into Tuesday in freezing temperatures after a crash involving six tractor-trailers brought a 50-mile stretch of the highway to a grinding halt, AP reports.Get m
GAF Energy's Timberline Solar shingles challenge the Solar Roof that Tesla introduced in 2016. They can be nailed to a roof, just like a regular shingle, which GAF Energy says makes them easier and less costly to install.
The United States and Germany's top diplomats on Wednesday reiterated that they would impose consequences on Russia for an invasion of Ukraine, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressing the need for a diplomatic solution to heightened tensions between Moscow and the West. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his newly installed German counterpart met at the State Department ahead of a series of meetings https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/nato-head-convenes-council-with-russia-jan-12-2022-01-04 with Russian officials in Europe next week. Alarmed by Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border, Washington has rallied European allies to threaten Russia with sanctions to try to de-escalate the tensions.
Electric cars sales surged last year, but the SMMT warns that charging infrastructure needs investment.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is releasing about 42,000 pheasants this week. They are part of the 220,00 birds released through over nine weeks.
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted Tuesday that he was among the hundreds of people trapped overnight in a miles-long traffic jam on Interstate 95 in Virginia following a multi-vehicle accident Monday afternoon. After nearly 27 grueling hours, Kaine announced that he finally made it to the Capitol. The Virginia Democrat tweeted that he'd started his usual commute to the Capitol at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon and 19 hours later, he and other Virginians were still stuck in the traffic backup following a heavy snowstorm.
Officials said the Tuesday morning crash was so bad the transmission and motor flew out from the car. The driver, who was the sole occupant, died.
ODOT crews are preparing the roads for winter weather.
The Big Lie keeps getting reinforced by little liars who have consistently put party and personal ambition ahead of the nation, and history. | Editorial
According to officials, one of the triggers for Guard assistance has to come from a locality, and none in the affected area asked for it
The new year started off with a bang near Pittsburgh when the sound of a distant explosion echoed high in the sky, puzzling residents who were outside during the harmless blast. Around 11:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 1, NOAA's GOES-16 weather satellite detected lightning over southeastern Pennsylvania, but there were no thunderstorms in the area to trigger a lightning flash. At the same time, people across the region reported a loud sound that was even picked up by some home security cameras. H
Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Twitter Inc convened a team to prepare the social networking site to address any harmful content associated with the event, the company told Reuters on Tuesday. Social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook were accused of enabling extremists to organize the siege on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to block Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory. Twitter said it "convened a cross-functional working group" comprised of members across its site integrity and trust and safety teams, which is specific to the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol and will watch for risks such as tweets and accounts that incite violence.
FedEx has announced plans to build a new distribution center in Panama City that will service the region from Pensacola to Tallahassee.