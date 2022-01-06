More farmers are grazing their animals in the winter

MarketWatch

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Project Syndicate)—In the last few years, and especially after the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, private investors have seen an opportunity to midwife developing countries’ bumpy transition to net-zero carbon-dioxide emissions. After all, if BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink and the climate activist Greta Thunberg can find common cause, then the tantalizing prospect held out by William Blake—“Great things are done when men and mountains meet”—comes into view. Asset managers think that tens of trillions of dollars, mostly in the form of green finance, could be available for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) lending.