'We have to do more:' Father of Parkland victim interrupts Biden at event on gun safety

The father of a teenager killed in the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden on Monday during an event at the White House marking new legislation targeting gun violence.

The legislation, which Biden signed into law last month, expands gun background checks for people between the ages of 18 to 21, seeks to close the “boyfriend loophole” so people convicted of assaulting a dating partner cannot buy firearms and more.

Biden hosted hundreds of people at the White House, including bipartisan lawmakers and the families of victims of gun violence, to mark the new law. But during his remarks, the president was interrupted by Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was one of 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“What we’re doing here today is real. It’s vivid. It’s relevant. The action we take today is a step designed to make our nation the kind of nation we should be," Biden said.

"Today is many things. It’s proof that, despite the nay-sayers, we can make meaningful progress on dealing with gun violence,” Biden added at the event before shouts were heard from the crowd.

“Sit down. You’ll hear what I have to say,” Biden said, before Oliver could be heard yelling “We have to do more than that.”

“Let him talk,” Biden added, as Secret Service agents appeared to approach Oliver.

“Make no mistake about it – this legislation is real progress. But more has to be done,” Biden said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing later on Monday “Our hearts go out to Manuel Oliver, who has suffered a deep, deep loss."

“The president agrees with him. He agrees that we need to do more,” Jean-Pierre said, noting that Biden met with Oliver before the event and that the president has called on lawmakers to enact additional gun legislation.

Oliver said in an interview with CBS News he and other activists have called on Biden to create an office focused on gun violence prevention.

“I’m loyal to my son and to his legacy,” Oliver said.

Lawmakers passed the bipartisan legislation after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the shooting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Parkland dad interrupts Biden at White House gun control event