More financial assistance coming in 2024 for some WSSC Water customers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY/PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Some WSSC Water customers could see more financial help with their water and sewer bill in 2024.

The company expanded some financial assistance measures for customers struggling to make ends meet. The company said in November, that WSSC Water commissioners approved several measures to increase the several ways they provide financial assistance programs.

Measures approved for Montgomery and Prince George County customers include an extension to enrollment in the customer assistance program (CAP), creating a leak repair program for CAP-enrolled customers, and enhancements to high bill adjustments for those enrolled in CAP.

The company said starting January 1, 2024, some customers who get a higher-than-normal bill may be eligible for a billing adjustment. Customer Assistance Program (CAP), non-CAP and single-unit commercial customers impacted by certain eligible high bills may qualify for an adjustment— up to two consecutive billing periods.

WSSC gives credit; temporarily forgives overdue fees

The utility company said customers will qualify for a high bill adjustment if the high usage is at least 2.5 times greater than their historical usage.

In 2024, the company will also have a Customer Assistance Program (CAP) extension. Starting July 2024, enrollment for CAP customers will be extended from one year to two years.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of a WSSC program; Leak Repair Program. It’s part of the Enhanced Bill Adjustment Program. It adds a sewer-only adjustment for water lost to a leak that does not go into the sewer system.

To be eligible for the customer assistance program leak program, they require a receipt from a plumber or a sworn customer affidavit



For more details on all the programs offered next year and the exact dates the programs are being offered click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.