Is There More To FM Mattsson Mora Group AB (publ) (STO:FMM B) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital?

Today we are going to look at FM Mattsson Mora Group AB (publ) (STO:FMM B) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for FM Mattsson Mora Group:

0.12 = kr104m ÷ (kr1.2b - kr361m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, FM Mattsson Mora Group has an ROCE of 12%.

Does FM Mattsson Mora Group Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that FM Mattsson Mora Group's ROCE is fairly close to the Building industry average of 13%. Separate from FM Mattsson Mora Group's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

FM Mattsson Mora Group's current ROCE of 12% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 19%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how FM Mattsson Mora Group's past growth compares to other companies.

OM:FMM B Past Revenue and Net Income, October 31st 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is FM Mattsson Mora Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do FM Mattsson Mora Group's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

FM Mattsson Mora Group has total assets of kr1.2b and current liabilities of kr361m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 29% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On FM Mattsson Mora Group's ROCE