More freezing rain, drizzle expected in Kansas City area. Here’s where, when

Ready for round two? Another bout of freezing rain and freezing drizzle is expected in the Kansas City region overnight Monday, possibly creating icy and hazardous roads for some areas once again, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for portions east-central, north-central and northeast Kansas as well as west-central, north-central, northeast and northwest Missouri, saying freezing rain could make travel difficult, with untreated roads becoming slick.

Leavenworth and Platte counties in the Kansas City metro area are among the counties under the advisories.

Heavier ice accumulation is expected west of the metro in eastern Kansas. Up to .1 of an inch of ice is possible, the weather service said in an advisory, which runs from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Elsewhere, only a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch of ice is expected to accumulate. The advisory for northeast Kansas and northwest and west-central Missouri, which includes the two Kansas City metro area counties, runs from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“Difficult travel conditions are possible,” the weather service said. “Fog and drizzle may result in visibility reduction to around 1 mile overnight.”

The weather service advised those traveling to slow down and use caution. People should also prepare for possible power outages.

The advisory for portions of north-central, northeast and northwest Missouri is in effect from 9 p.m. to noon Tuesday.

