As more French bulldogs are stolen, pet lovers want to know: What's going on with this breed?

What's going on with French bulldogs?

These dogs, it appears, are being stolen more frequently from their pet owners than in prior years.

The Suffolk County Police on Long Island, N.Y., shared this note on Monday about seven stolen French bulldogs in the early morning hours.

"Suffolk County Police are currently investigating a robbery that occurred over the weekend in Shirley where suspects stole 7 French bulldog puppies," the department noted in a tweeted message.

"Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS," the police continued.

More information has come out about it as well from authorities.

"An unknown person or people broke into a detached building at approximately 3:15 a.m.," noted LongIsland.com on Monday, "and stole two six-month-old French bulldogs and five one-month-old French bulldog puppies."

The owner, who was reportedly asleep, did not awaken during the burglary.

But that is not the only case of stolen French bulldogs lately.

This past Thursday night, a 3-month-old French bulldog puppy — named Lucky, of all things — was taken from its home in the San Gabriel Valley of California, according to several reports.

The perpetrators grabbed not just the pooch — but also cash, a firearm and a watch at the same time.

In North Bergen, N.J., a French bulldog was stolen from a home on Monday, July 25, 2022, according to HudPost. Anyone with information about that case is asked to contact the North Bergen Police.

There are more stories in other cities like these, sadly, as thieves apparently hope to turn a quick buck by reselling the pricey canines as quickly as they can.

Last year, 210 pets were stolen in Los Angeles — the highest figure since the 245 that went missing in 2017, according to data from the Los Angeles Police Department, which is publicly available, as Crosstown LA pointed out.

French bulldogs have been increasingly popular in recent years; the breed was the second most popular in the U.S. — and the top choice in New York City — in 2020, according to the American Kennel Club.

The organization also notes on its website that "the one-of-a-kind French bulldog, with his large bat ears and even disposition, is one of the world's most popular small-dog breeds, especially among city dwellers."

It adds, "The Frenchie is playful, alert, adaptable and completely irresistible."

"The French bulldog resembles a bulldog in miniature, except for the large, erect 'bat ears' that are the breed's trademark feature."

As many will remember, early last year the dog walker for Lady Gaga's three French bulldogs, Ryan Fischer, was shot at close range in L.A. and nearly died.

Two of the dogs were stolen and later returned.

Now, the U.S. Marshals have announced they are offering "a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who was one of the three charged with attempted murder and robbery following the Feb. 24, 2021, attempted kidnapping of the three French bulldogs belonging to Lady Gaga," according to a recent press release from the organization.

Two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen last year during an attempted murder and robbery — and ultimately returned. Getty Images

James Howard Jackson, 19, was released in error from custody "on April 6, 2022, due to a clerical error," the U.S. Marshals said in their message.

"Jackson is alleged to have shot dog walker Ryan Fischer with a .40-caliber handgun while he was walking the three dogs in Los Angeles."

"Fischer sustained a through-and-through gunshot wound to his chest and was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center," the U.S. Marshals also said.

The press release also noted on July 18, 2022, "The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Major Crime Team has requested the U.S. Marshals Service’s assistance to find and arrest Jackson."