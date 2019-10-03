More Frequent and Intense Tropical Storms Mean Less Recovery Time for the World’s Coastlines

Tropical cyclones – storms that bring strong, rotating winds and rain, and which can intensify into hurricanes or typhoons – affect coastal regions around the world. Our research team, centered at the University of North Carolina’s Institute of Marine Sciences, has analyzed a 120-year record of tropical cyclones affecting coastal North Carolina, and found that six of the seven wettest storms over this time period occurred in the past two decades.

That trend appeared to continue with Hurricane Dorian, which delivered up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain within 24 hours as it grazed the North and South Carolina coasts in early September 2019. This additional rain is a combined result of a warmer ocean and slower-moving or stalled cyclones approaching the coast.

More frequent and intense tropical storms have far-reaching ecological impacts on coastlines that last for months or years after storms pass. They affect estuaries, bays and marshes that are crucial nurseries for major ocean fisheries.

Researchers don’t yet know how multiple events like this affect the long-term stability, resiliency and recovery of these valuable ecosystems. I believe it is critical to understand what these impacts could mean for vitally important water quality and fisheries habitat, recreational value and livability for local residents and visitors.

Dirty Runoff

Coastal storms have caused widespread damage in recent years. Record rainfalls have been associated with recent cyclones striking the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean, eastern China, Korea and Japan, and the southeastern coast of Africa. These storms cause large-scale property damage, human suffering and economic hardship. Their increasing frequency also has profound effects on estuaries and coastal waters that drain their upstream flood-affected watersheds.

As rainfall from large tropical storms flows from elevated inland regions toward coastal plains, it carries immense quantities of nutrients, dissolved organic matter, sediments and urban, industrial and agricultural pollutants. This puts a heavy burden on watersheds and downstream coastal ecosystems that receive these discharges. Many of these coastal areas are already influenced by human activities under normal hydrologic conditions.