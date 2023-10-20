More fun to be had at CALM's Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 19—Enjoy fun and games for all ages this week during CALM's extended Boo at the Zoo and new Boo at the Zoo After Dark.

The event, which began Wednesday at the California Living Museum, continues daily through Sunday.

Everyone can dress in their favorite costumes and enjoy a day of free activities and prizes for children. There will also be a treasure hunt.

The train will run from from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with unlimited rides available for $2 per person.

Pumpkins will be available for purchase for $5.

FireWater Cocinita will sell food including bacon-wrapped hot dogs, nachos, fries, quesabirria tacos, cheese empanadas, aguas frescas and more.

Boo at the Zoo continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $10, $7 for seniors 60 and older, $4 for kids 3 to 12 years old (children must be accompanied by an adult) and free for military and CALM members.

Tickets are available at the gate and CALM members will have their own exclusive entrance.

On Friday, CALM will host Boo at the Zoo After Dark. This movie night will include a screening of "Curious George — A Halloween Boo Fest" at 5:30 p.m. and "Casper" at 7:30 p.m.

Admission includes popcorn, your choice of hot chocolate or apple cider, access to yard games and train rides (from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.) and a small pumpkin, while supplies last.

Food will be available from FireWater Cocinita or you can bring your own picnic.

Attendees are encouraged to bring low-backed chairs or picnic blankets for seating during the screenings.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday for Boo at the Zoo After Dark, which starts at 5:30 p.m.

Cost is $15, $10 for members; $12 for children, $8 if accompanying a member.

CALM is located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway.

Visit calmzoo.org/events for more information.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.