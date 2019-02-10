Is There More To Gold-Finance Holdings Limited (HKG:1462) Than Its 12%Returns On Capital?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Gold-Finance Holdings Limited (HKG:1462) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Gold-Finance Holdings:

0.12 = HK$82m ÷ (HK$1.2b – HK$400m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Gold-Finance Holdings has an ROCE of 12%.

View our latest analysis for Gold-Finance Holdings

Does Gold-Finance Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Gold-Finance Holdings’s ROCE appears to be around the 14% average of the Construction industry. Separate from Gold-Finance Holdings’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Gold-Finance Holdings’s current ROCE of 12% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 21%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

SEHK:1462 Last Perf February 10th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Gold-Finance Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Gold-Finance Holdings’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Gold-Finance Holdings has total assets of HK$1.2b and current liabilities of HK$400m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 33% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Gold-Finance Holdings’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Gold-Finance Holdings’s ROCE