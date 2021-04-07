More governors publicly vaccinated, but Florida's kept mum

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Manatee County Emergency Management office in Palmetto, Fla. DeSantis has received a single-dose coronavirus vaccine. His office confirmed Wednesday, April 7, 2021 that the Republican governor got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only a single dose. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has received a single-dose coronavirus vaccine, his office confirmed Wednesday. He did so out of the public eye even as governors elsewhere across the political spectrum have been vaccinated publicly to reassure Americans that the shots are safe.

A spokesperson for the Republican governor initially declined to provide details, including when exactly the Republican governor received the dose. But it was later disclosed that the governor received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week.

The spokesperson, Meredith Beatrice, acknowledged the governor’s vaccination during an interview. The disclosure came after a DeSantis news conference at the Capitol assailing the TV news program “60 Minutes” for a story airing Sunday that suggested a “pay-to-play” vaccine distribution deal with a supermarket chain that donated to the governor's political committee.

DeSantis had recently said he would be vaccinated soon -- but no announcement was made by his office when he received it and no journalists were on hand. Even some of his top lieutenants said they were unaware the governor had been vaccinated as they continued to urge Floridians to get inoculated against a virus that has killed nearly 34,000 people statewide. More than 2 million people in Florida have been infected.

Many governors of both parties have drawn public attention to their vaccinations, hoping that will help convince more people to get the shot — allowing their states and the country to more quickly achieve herd immunity, even if it is not known what percentage of the population needs to be vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, has urged other public officials — particularly former President Donald Trump — to use their influence to get people vaccinated.

Trump has in fact urged people to get vaccinated, but he hasn’t been among other public officials — including former presidents — to get vaccinated on camera. He was vaccinated in private before leaving the White House for Florida in January.

It was unclear whether Florida's governor had intended to publicly announce that he had been vaccinated. The news was revealed during a casual conversation between The Associated Press and the governor’s spokeswoman, who then declined to answer questions. She later confirmed in an email that DeSantis, who is preparing to run for reelection and is said to be considering a run for president in 2024, had been vaccinated last week with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

DeSantis had previously said he preferred getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it requires just one dose, unlike the two-shot regimen required by the two other vaccines approved for use in the U.S.

DeSantis is now one of more than 6.6 million Floridians, less than a third of the state's population, who have been vaccinated. Florida earlier this week opened vaccinations to anyone over age 16 as the state attempts to reach so-called “herd immunity.”

Some governors, including DeSantis, had not rushed to get vaccinated, saying they would wait their turn. But eligibility requirements are now nearly universal — except for children under the age of 16.

Last month, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was vaccinated without fanfare, and only revealed it when asked by a reporter.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, another Trump ally, was vaccinated this week with little ado. When the state opened vaccines to anyone 16 and older on Monday, she posted a photo on Twitter of herself receiving a shot. By comparison, the state’s sole congressman, Rep. Dusty Johnson, invited journalists on Tuesday to cover him going through the vaccination process, saying it was a way to encourage people to get shots.

Other Republican governors have been more public.

Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt, a Republican who in July became the first U.S. governor to announce testing positive for COVID-19, flashed a thumbs up to reporters after getting his shot late last month. “I think that me being here as the governor of a state like Oklahoma, hopefully I can encourage others to follow my lead,” he said at the time.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall because of his handling of the outbreak, received the Johnson & Johnson jab last week in a livestreamed event. His state pushed to get more people protected against the virus and as Newsom tries to regain his political footing.

_______________

Associated Press reporters from across the country contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Italy recommends AstraZeneca COVID vaccine only for over-60s

    Italy will from now on recommend the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine only for people over aged 60, the country's top health adviser said after the European regulator found possible links between the vaccine and rare cases of blood clots. Health Minister Roberto Speranza took the decision following consultation with experts and "other institutional figures," Franco Locatelli, head of Italy's Superior Health Council, told reporters on Wednesday. Locatelli said people who had already taken a first dose of AstraZeneca could proceed with the second dose.

  • Andy Cohen Announces Keeping Up With the Kardashians Reunion in Hilarious Teaser

    On Wednesday, April 7, Andy Cohen and the Kardashian-Jenners revealed that a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion is coming. See the announcement.

  • Donors must show negative COVID test results to attend Republican National Committee spring retreat

    In order to attend the Republican National Committee's spring donor retreat in Florida this week, which will include remarks from former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, guests must first "take a COVID-19 PCR or Rapid Antigen test and receive a negative result," The Washington Examiner reports. An email sent to wealthy contributors invited to the event states that even those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must get tested and submit negative test results to the RNC in order to receive their credentials, the Examiner reports. "If you or members in your party fail to fulfill this requirement, you will be denied entry to the 2021 RNC Spring Retreat," the email said. A Republican National Committee official confirmed the email's authenticity. This is a sharp contrast with Republicans who are publicly speaking out against the idea of a "vaccine passport," which offers verified proof of vaccination. People with that kind of document would likely be able to travel without quarantining and go to concerts and other large events. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) prohibited state government agencies from issuing any "standardized documentation for the purpose of certifying an individual's COVID-19 vaccination status to a third party," and on Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed his own executive order banning any government-mandated vaccine passports. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP3 reasons Biden is defending the broadness of his infrastructure planGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents

  • Here's how to help your kids break out of their pandemic bubble and transition back to being with others

    Whether just comfortable at home or nervous about leaving, kids may need extra support to get back out there. Imgorthand/E+ via Getty ImagesPilar’s parents took all the recommended precautions to shield her from the dangers of COVID-19. They stayed at home, away from family, friends and group activities. Pilar had remained in virtual schooling throughout the pandemic as a first and then second grader. As things began to open up again and her grandmother received the COVID-19 vaccine, Pilar’s parents began to hear a new signature phrase from her: “I don’t want to go.” Not to her gymnastics class, not to the grocery store, not even to the outdoor patio of her favorite restaurant. After all the events of the past year, 7-year-old Pilar was apprehensive and worried about reengaging with the world outside her close-knit family. With the return to in-person school looming, Pilar’s parents were at a loss. As researchers and clinicians who work directly with children and families experiencing anxiety, we have heard many versions of this story as the U.S. enters a new stage of the coronavirus pandemic. For some children, avoiding others has become understandably normal and the path back to pre-pandemic interaction may feel like a challenge to navigate. Feeling stressed is normal these days The pandemic led to abrupt and extended changes to families’ routines, including more isolation and removal from in-person schooling, that are associated with worsening mental health in young people. Since March 2020, there’s been a significant increase in reported youth anxiety, particularly in relation to fears of the coronavirus, along with greater frustration, boredom, insomnia and inattention. Results of a survey from summer 2020 found that over 45% of adolescents reported symptoms of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress. Parents are also struggling emotionally. Adults report increased symptoms of depression, especially those experiencing high levels of anxiety related to risk of coronavirus exposure or infection. Parents are at even greater risk for psychiatric illness, with many reporting less personal support since the arrival of COVID-19. Parents must juggle the demands of work, home management, virtual schooling and child behavior during this time of prolonged isolation. The majority of people are able to adapt to new and stressful situations, but some experience severe and extended psychological distress. So, what can parents do to care for both themselves and their children as we gradually transition back to interacting in public? Healthy precautions are important, but be on the lookout for behaviors and worries that seem to be going overboard. damircudic/E+ via Getty Images Worried about catching COVID-19 out there As children and adolescents begin to leave isolation and return to public spaces, they might worry more about becoming sick. Of course it’s entirely reasonable to have concerns about health and safety in the midst of an ongoing pandemic. Parents can listen to children’s worries and express understanding about them in a brief and age-appropriate way. But parents should also pay attention to how intense these worries seem to be. Is your child getting caught up in excessive hand-washing and cleaning? Adamant about avoiding even public spaces that you deem safe? With kids who are struggling, parents can discuss the differences between appropriate and excessive safety precautions. Remind your child that while it’s important to be safe, it is also important to adapt your safety strategies to new information and situations. Drawing distinctions between what you and your children can and cannot control when it comes to getting sick, limiting excessive reassurance about safety and having a plan to manage challenging situations as they occur can help your child feel ready to meet the world. Not ready to socially reengage Throughout the pandemic, some children have continued to attend school in person, while others have conducted most of their learning online. During the transition back into in-person environments, different people will adjust to engaging with others at different speeds. For kids expressing worry about resuming face-to-face social interactions, parents can help ease the process by expressing empathy simply and clearly. This hasn’t been an easy time for anyone. Assist your child in taking smaller, more manageable steps toward regular interactions. For example, your child may not feel ready to spend time with friends indoors, but they may feel comfortable meeting one pal at an outdoor park. This first step can get them started down a path to participating in additional activities with more friends or in more settings, where safe and appropriate. Setting incremental goals can help children feel more in control about facing uncomfortable situations where their initial response may be to avoid. While it may feel easier in the moment to accommodate your child’s desire to avoid social situations that feel more awkward or overwhelming than before, it is important not to reinforce such behavior. Prolonged avoidance can lead to even more anxiety and less confidence in socializing. Instead, acknowledge that engaging with others can feel hard when you’re out of practice. Help your child think about ways they’ve successfully coped with similar worries in the past. For example, you might ask how they handled adjusting to kindergarten when it felt new and different for them. What did they do then that felt particularly helpful for coping? If they’re assuming the worst about upcoming contact with others, encourage flexibility and help them develop more realistic expectations. In so many cases, the anxious anticipation is much worse than the reality of a dreaded social interaction. Maintaining some of the enjoyable parts of your locked-down routine can help ease this transition. xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images Resistant to a busier, more active schedule For many families, the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic cleared calendars that were usually packed with obligations. Some kids might have welcomed a slower pace or gotten cozy with the more low-key bubble lifestyle. Now the shift back to a more active schedule might feel overwhelming. If your child is having trouble handling the loss of downtime, work with them to strike their own version of “work-life balance.” Help your child create new routines that incorporate regular meals, good sleep hygiene, necessary breaks and organization around completing schoolwork. These steps can establish more structure where it may be lacking and help ease the burden. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Remember to make new or renewed activities as fun as possible to promote buy-in from family members. While things will most certainly get busier, maintaining positive one-on-one or family time with your child will help them feel supported as they move into this next stage. The good news is that many children like Pilar are highly resilient and recover well from difficult circumstances. The COVID-19 pandemic is something kids have been coping with, in some cases, for much of their young lives. It may take time and patience, but with positive support, even more anxious kids like Pilar can ease their way back to a comfortable, confident “new normal.”This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Dominique A. Phillips, University of Miami and Jill Ehrenreich-May, University of Miami. Read more:How can all schools safely reopen?10 parenting strategies to reduce your kids’ pandemic stress Jill Ehrenreich-May receives funding from The Children's Trust, Upswing Fund, Ream Foundation, PCORI, and the National Institute of Mental Health.Dominique A. Phillips does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Andrew Giuliani talked with Trump about a New York gov run

    He’s the former mayor’s son and he worked for the 45th president. His eyes, he says, are now on Albany.

  • Taiwan train crash: Lorry boss offers 'deep remorse'

    At least 50 people died in Friday's crash, which was caused by a vehicle slipping onto the tracks.

  • 'Stupid' for companies to engage in politics -McConnell

    "I'm not talking about political contributions," McConnell clarified, one day after telling corporations to "stay out of politics." "I'm talking about taking a position on a highly incendiary issue like this and punishing a community or a state because you don't like a particular law that passed. I just think it's stupid."Major Georgia employers Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines have spoken out against the law signed by Governor Brian Kemp, and Major League Baseball pulled the 2021 All-Star Game out of the state over the law strengthening identification requirements for absentee ballots and making it a crime to offer food or water to voters waiting in line.Trump spent months after losing his re-election bid falsely claiming that his defeat was the result of widespread fraud. He failed in dozens of legal challenges. Nonetheless, lawmakers in 47 states this year have introduced 361 bills imposing new restrictions on voting, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. The Georgia law brought a backlash from some U.S. companies with strong ties to the state.Coca-Cola Co Chief Executive James Quincey called the law "unacceptable" and a "step backwards." Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said: "The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 election."Independent reviews have repeatedly shown that voter fraud is rare in the United States, and state and federal probes found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election which the Republican Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.Corporate America has long thrown its political muscle behind Republican candidates and office-holders, often funneling more campaign contributions to conservative candidates than Democratic ones.

  • Morgan Freeman Rips Anti-Vaxxers on ‘Daily Show’: ‘Get the Freaking Shots!’

    “Today was one of those days when a name trends on Twitter and people were sent into a frenzy,” The Daily Show host Trevor Noah said Tuesday night. As he explained to his guest, 83-year-old Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, “People think one of two things has happened: the person has died or the person wishes that they had died.”Freeman, who experienced the latter a few years back when he faced his own #MeToo allegations, trended this week for a third reason. He lent his face and words to a new PSA urging all Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me,” the actor says in the short video. “So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine.”Comedian Jo Koy Reveals How Ultimate ‘Evil’ Banded Asians TogetherHe was even more pointed in his interview with Noah, saying that rather than having a death wish he only wishes that “those people who are refusing to take these doggone shots would change their minds and realize that this is one of those things we really have to do.”“I really don’t understand, to tell you the truth, anyone who has some issues with the idea of being vaccinated against this scourge,” he continued. “The facts are in. We know that all of those dead people are dead and they didn’t get hit by trucks or anything, it was this pandemic.”So with that in mind, Freeman said he would “recommend highly, go get the freaking shots!” If they choose not to, he added, “I will have to avoid you and I will.”Later, Morgan addressed some of the specific reluctance within the Black community due to a history that includes the Tuskegee experiments. “That’s horse-puckey!” he said, cracking Noah up. “I don’t believe that. That’s ridiculous. This is a whole new world, a whole new society, a whole new group of people and this thing here is for real. It’s not something somebody made up as a test to see how we’ll react to it.”And to anyone who has criticized him for taking a stand on the issue of vaccines, Morgan said, “I’m just trying to keep my peace, stay above the ground. You do what you gotta do and I’ll do what I gotta do.”“Get the shot,” he repeated. If for no other reason, he added, “Help protect me.”Sacha Baron Cohen Gets Busted Selling COVID Vaccine to Bono, Tom Cruise and Kanye in Crazy ‘Kimmel’ AppearanceRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh risks: Swedish Medical Products Agency

    The Swedish Medical Products Agency said on Wednesday the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweighed the risks after the EU drug regulator said it had found a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots. Sweden paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after reports of rare but serious blood clots among people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot. "We stand behind this conclusion, that the benefits outweigh the risks," Ulla Wandel Liminga at the Medical Products Agency told a news conference.

  • NRA's Wayne LaPierre fled to a friend's luxury yacht to escape public outrage over mass shootings

    Wayne LaPierre spoke about the yacht in a deposition filed over the weekend as part of the NRA's bankruptcy case in Dallas.

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump. The State Department said it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

  • Loeffler: Biden succumbed to cancel culture by supporting Georgia boycott

    Former Republican Senator reacts to the president backpedaling on moving business out of the Peach State on 'The Story'

  • Stroman sharp in return, Mets beat Phillies 8-4 for 1st win

    Marcus Stroman didn't miss a step after sitting out last season. The right-hander tossed six sharp innings in his first start since 2019, Dominic Smith and Pete Alonso each hit a two-run homer and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 Tuesday night for their first win of the year. Didi Gregorius hit a solo homer for Philadelphia, which sought its first 5-0 start since 1915.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'

  • Kim Kardashian West joins billionaires' club

    Forbes business magazine adds the US reality TV star to its list of the super-rich.

  • Malaysian ex-PM Najib vows to fight bankruptcy over tax bill

    Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak said he has received a bankruptcy notice for failing to pay $411 million in taxes, slamming it as a political move to wreck his career. In a Facebook post, Najib said the bankruptcy notice was issued Tuesday at the end of the first day of an appeal to overturn his graft conviction and 12-year prison sentence. Najib, 67, faced multiple corruption charges after he lost 2018 elections in a shocking defeat fueled by public anger over a multi-billion-dollar looting at the 1MDB investment fund that he founded.

  • Former Northeastern track coach accused of cyberstalking student-athlete

    A former Northeastern University coach used a phony&nbsp;"body development study" to trick student-athletes into sending him nude photos, officials allege.

  • U.S. would consider boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's human rights abuses

    The U.S. would consider a joint boycott with other countries of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China over human rights abuses, the State Department says.

  • Florida Senate makes first appropriation of money to clean up Piney Point

    State senators on Wednesday assigned $3 million to clean up the Piney Point phosphate plant, the first phase of a potential $200 million effort to permanently close the site that prompted evacuations in Manatee County over the weekend.

  • GOP House fundraisers accuse people who uncheck their recurring donation box of being Trump 'DEFECTORS' and prey to 'the Radical Left'

    The National Republican Congressional Committee's donation page warns that they'll "have to tell Trump you're a DEFECTOR & sided with the Dems."