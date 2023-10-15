More Guernsey families urged to house Ukrainian refugees

More families are needed to offer Ukrainian refugees a place to live in Guernsey, the States has said.

A sponsorship scheme has been running over the past 12 months which has helped find accommodation on the island for 16 Ukraine nationals.

It reopened on Friday and islanders who are willing and able are urged to sign up.

Deputy Rob Prow said he wanted to thank those "who have welcomed people into their homes".

Sponsors receive a payment of £349 per month, per household, to assist with bills.

The initial 12-month sponsorship period will shortly end.

The States said contact was being made with the 16 Ukraine nationals to check on their circumstances and whether they are able to continue with the scheme.

President of the Committee for Home Affairs, Deputy Prow, said: "We are again appealing to the people of Guernsey for anyone who feels they are able to offer appropriate accommodation to a Ukrainian national already in the island, to contact our team so that we can review your circumstances."

He said the people of Ukraine had "been through so much" and the sponsorship scheme provided a "further opportunity for islanders to make a very tangible contribution".

