'We have more gun assaults than days of the year': Shootings in Augusta reach the hundreds

More than a dozen Augustans were killed in shootings this year, but what often goes overlooked are the number of shootings that didn't turn deadly.

As of July 31, 20 people were killed in Augusta shootings, according to Richmond County Sheriff's Office. The number of shootings; however, has reached 236.

In 2020, there were 231 assaults with a gun in Augusta, according to Richmond County records. In 2021, the number rose to 286 and in 2022, reached 314. If there are the same number of shootings from August through December as in 2022, this year will surpass previous records, reaching 354 shootings.

Gun crime data shows the number of aggravated assaults with a gun steadily increased in Augusta from 2020 to 2023.

"Something definitely has to be done," said Traci George, leader of March for Our Lives CSRA. "Two hundred thirty-six assaults as of today and we're only on day 214 of the year. We have more gun assaults than we have had days of the year."

The affect of the gun violence extends beyond physical wounds, said George.

"There is a ripple effect; witnesses and loved ones have to then live out the day-to-day mental health issues that gun violence is bringing into our communities," she said. "It's now undermining people's right to health."

Richmond County sheriff's Chief Patrick Clayton said gun violence has continued to rise in urban cities over the last seven years, but the sheriff's office has reduced violent crime by 30% in Augusta.

"We're catching the murderers and we're catching the shooters," Clayton said. "Our [arrest rate] for homicides is in the 80% range and the national average is 56%. Even on our aggravated assault with guns, we're over double the national average. We're on track as far as catching the shooters, but as a society, we've got to do some other things."

What the community can do to help curb gun violence in Augusta

Clayton said the first step in reducing gun violence is looking at how the suspects are obtaining guns. Many of the guns used in violent crimes, he said, are stolen from unlocked cars in the community.

"People will put guns in their car's console and they don't even lock their doors," he said. "We see it in the downtown area and other areas where people are parking cars. (Thieves) just check the doors. [Being safer with storing guns] is something people can do to help us to be able to reduce some of this gun crime."

Clayton said responsibility also falls on parents to make sure their children do not have access to guns.

"The No. 1 way that kids are dying in this country is gun violence. Not car crashes. Not cancer. It's gun-related injury," he said. "If you do have guns, which a lot of us do, make sure that children can't get access to them, except for when they're supervised by adults. Some of these crimes have been committed by juveniles and the the gun was obtained by the parent."

Being aware of what children are doing in their free time and what they are involved in is imperative, according to Clayton.

"As a parent, it's incumbent upon you to try to make sure that you know where your children are at, who they're with and what they're doing," he said. "We as parents have to do our best to keep our children and our young adults involved in good, healthy activities instead of narcotics and gang activity. There's and old saying, 'Idle time is the devil's workshop.'"

The sheriff's office, knowing there is a higher incidence of gun violence with people who are involved in narcotics or gang activity, created a focused deterrence program prior to the pandemic to help target potential offenders and intervene before a shooting.

The initiative, known as the Gun Involved Violence Initiative Negating Generational Blight and Criminal Kinship, or the Augusta GIVING BACK program, began in May 2018 in a collaboration between the sheriff's office, the District Attorney’s Office, Clerk of Courts Office, Augusta Judicial Court judges, Richmond County School System, Department of Juvenile Justice, Angel Hearts and Augusta Partnership for Children.

The goal of the program is to identify and contact people who have high potential to become a victim or offender of gun crime and provide resources to those who might need them.

Clayton said the sheriff's office is hoping to reestablish the program in the near future.

