More gunfire in Bonniewood Estates over weekend

Jun. 7—ASHTABULA — A little more than a week after a man was shot in the chest in Bonniewood Estates, the community was marked by yet more gunfire.

Police received several calls around 8 p.m. Sunday of shots fired in the 6300 block of Bardmoor Boulevard, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said Monday.

"A person was seen meandering around the area wearing all black clothing and a mask," he said. "He then jumped in a small silver car, where a driver awaited and they drove off."

Stell said although police did not find any shell casings and no one was injured, he believes it happened because several people reported it.

It was the fifth incident of gunfire in the city in eight days.

Detectives continued to interview witnesses on Monday, Stell said.

Last Wednesday, police arrested 29-year-old Carlos David Hernandez Delgado, 3214 of Altman Court, Ashtabula, for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting on May 30.

No one was injured in the gunfire that occurred around 8 p.m. in the vicinity of Michigan Avenue and West 19th Street.

He's charged with felonious assault and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited places, both felonies, according to Municipal Court records.

Police recovered a handgun they believe Delgado used in the shooting.

Police believe the gunfire was related to last Thursday night's shooting of a 24-year-old man in the 3200 block of Altman Court in Bonniewood Estates.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He is expected to recover, police said.

While working that shooting, police found out gunshots had been fired earlier that night, around 10 p.m., in Bonniewood Estates.

No one reported any gunshot wounds, and no one called police but officers recovered shell casings in the 3200 block of Altman Court, according to police reports.

In an unrelated shooting, Yamilette Vazquez, 28, of Ashtabula, was arrested last Thursday and charged with obstruction and falsification for her alleged involvement in a shooting earlier that morning in the 500 block of West 36th Street.

Story continues

Police received a call from Ashtabula County Medical Center that a 32-year-old male was in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to an arm, according to police reports.

City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said there are currently people of interest in the Thursday shootings, but no one has been charged in either.

All of the incidents are under investigation and anyone with any information should call the Ashtabula Police Department's tip line at 440-992-7126.