More gunfire in Kennewick after teen was shot in the arm near a grocery store

Shots were fired early Saturday morning in a south Kennewick neighborhood less than 2 miles from a shooting Friday afternoon that wounded a teen near Yokes Fresh Market.

Residents reported hearing guns fired several times at 3 a.m. Saturday on the 4400 block of South Palouse Place.

Kennewick police found spent handgun shell cases throughout an intersection.

No one was hurt and no property damaged, according to Kennewick police.

The shots followed the shooting of Tri-Cities teen during a confrontation Friday evening that began in the Yokes Fresh Market parking lot in Kennewick. He suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, said police.

Five teens, ages 13 to 16, were hanging out in the parking lot when there was a dispute with two men believed to be in their 20s.

The men then chased the teens west a couple blocks, and shots were fired at 27th Avenue and Rainier Street just before 4 p.m.

Police searched neighborhoods in that area but no arrests were made.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Kennewick, Wash., police at 509-628-0333.