Is There More To Haitian Energy International Limited (HKG:1659) Than Its 6.2%Returns On Capital?

Today we’ll evaluate Haitian Energy International Limited (HKG:1659) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Haitian Energy International:

0.062 = CN¥86m ÷ (CN¥1.2b – CN¥150m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Haitian Energy International has an ROCE of 6.2%.

Does Haitian Energy International Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Haitian Energy International’s ROCE is fairly close to the Renewable Energy industry average of 6.3%. Aside from the industry comparison, Haitian Energy International’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Haitian Energy International’s current ROCE of 6.2% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 8.5%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

SEHK:1659 Last Perf February 14th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Haitian Energy International? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Haitian Energy International’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Haitian Energy International has total liabilities of CN¥150m and total assets of CN¥1.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 12% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.