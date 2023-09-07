More than a half $500K worth of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana seized in raid

Chelsey Brooks/Photo courtesy of the Muscogee County Sheriff's office Facebook page.

Chelsey Brooks/Photo courtesy of the Muscogee County Sheriff's office Facebook page.

More than a half million dollars worth of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana was seized along with two semi-automatic weapons by authorities.

The seizure took place after the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant on an unnamed county residence, according to a sheriff’s social media post.

The search warrant yielded the following:

10.6 pounds of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $493,870)

2 pounds of cocaine (estimated street value of $91,230)

4.7 pounds of marijuana (estimated street value of $21,240)

2 semi-automatic firearms

Christopher Crouch and Eric Harris were both arrested on multiple charges. Harris is a gang member with active felony warrants, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Crouch and Harris were found with additional narcotics and firearms including 1.6 grams of cocaine, 521 grams of marijuana, and two semi-automatic weapons.

Crouch was charged with:

• Felony Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime

• Felony Sale of Methamphetamine

• 2 counts Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4A

• 2 counts Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4B

• 2 counts Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4C

• Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent

• Possession of Drug Related Objects

Harris was charged with:

• Felony Possession of Cocaine With Intent

• 2 counts Felony Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

• 2 counts Felony Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime

• Felony Violation of Probation (Original Charge of Burglary and Obstruction)

• Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent

• 6 counts Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4A

• 6 counts Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4B

• 6 counts Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4C

• Possession of Drug Related Object