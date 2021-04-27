More than half of ICE detainees in South Florida refused COVID vaccine, records show

A majority of immigration detainees at two South Florida detention centers refused the COVID-19 vaccine last week, court documents show.

The federal data, released Monday, showed that 222 detainees in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach and the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven were offered the vaccine last week. Out of that number, 144 opted out of receiving the vaccine, or 65 percent, while 78 got the shot.

The vaccine rollout at the two facilities is part of a settlement in Miami federal court. The only other instance in which ICE detainees have been reportedly vaccinated is in New York after a federal judge criticized the agency for “doing nothing to get [detainees] the vaccine.”

The court settlement — filed under seal at the request of ICE — is part of an ongoing civil rights lawsuit that was launched more than a year ago by national immigration advocates. The class-action suit, filed at the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020, initially sought the release of thousands of detainees at Glades, Broward and the Krome Processing Center in Miami-Dade as COVID-19 ran rampant.

In the original 111-page complaint, detainees say their imprisonment violates their due process rights by creating an undue increased risk of severe illness or death.

Though populations inside the detention centers were significantly reduced to allow for social distancing and many detainees were released as a result of a court order, close to 75% remained in ICE detention due to previous misdemeanor, felony charges, pending criminal charges or because they are awaiting deportation, court records show. A year later, as part of a final settlement, ICE agreed to vaccinate detainees at the three centers.

So far, detainees at Glades who got the vaccine are scheduled for their second dose on May 14. Officials did not say when Broward detainees will get their second shot. It’s still unclear when Krome will receive vaccines.

“Those detainees who refused have been advised that, if they change their minds and consent to be vaccinated, it will be provided based upon availability,” ICE told the court, noting that Glades will maintain a running list of new intakes and current detainees who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

“The Florida Department of Health will return to Glades to administer COVID-19 vaccinations when there are ten or more people on the list.,” ICE said. “All new intakes at BTC will be offered vaccination against COVID-19. Those detainees that opine will be vaccinated while supplies are available.”

Despite the quick spread of COVID-19 inside ICE detention facilities, the agency has yet to establish a national vaccination program and cannot say how many detainees have been vaccinated. The agency told a Miami federal judge that ICE developed a vaccination plan for the three facilities. ICE officials denied several Herald requests seeking a copy of the plan but instead provided a statement on email.

Details on the entire settlement won’t be made public until both parties get court approval of a proposed order. Both ICE and immigration advocates are hoping to reach a final settlement within the next week. If not, the case will head to trial on Tuesday.

As of Monday afternoon, no documents had been filed.

Last week, the Miami Herald reported on some detainees’ refusal of the vaccine. Many of them cited fear and mistrust of the federal government.

The strong refusal to get vaccinated has some immigration advocates wondering if ICE has done enough to educate detainees on the public health crisis, including vaccination literacy. As part of the settlement, ICE agreed to conduct educational presentations to detainees at the three facilities about the benefits of vaccination in terms of personal and public health. However, detainees interviewed by the Herald said that never happened.

As of Monday, ICE is housing 251 detainees at BTC, 216 detainees at Krome and 70 at Glades, according to court documents. ICE data shows the Glades County Detention Center has had at least 189 reported COVID-19 cases since last March. Krome’s tally is currently at 243, and Broward’s center is at 253.