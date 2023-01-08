More heavy rain, mountain snow coming to California
The threat of flash flooding will increase in California this week as another series of atmospheric river storms will continue to pound the Golden State.
The threat of flash flooding will increase in California this week as another series of atmospheric river storms will continue to pound the Golden State.
Another series of powerful atmospheric river storms will bring more rain and damaging winds to California this week.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier. On Saturday, about 200 recent buyers of the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 gathered at a Tesla delivery centre in Shanghai to protest against the U.S. carmaker's decision to slash prices for the second time in three months on Friday. Many said they had believed that prices Tesla charged for its cars late last year would not be cut as abruptly or as deeply as the automaker just announced in a move to spur sales and support production at its Shanghai plant.
It depends on who you ask at CES, where companies are showing off innovations that could immerse us deeper into virtual reality, otherwise known as VR. The metaverse — essentially a buzzword for three-dimensional virtual communities where people can meet, work and play — was a key theme during the four-day tech gathering in Las Vegas that ends Sunday. Taiwanese tech giant HTC unveiled a high-end VR headset that aims to compete with market leader Meta, and a slew of other companies and startups touted augmented reality glasses and sensory technologies that can help users feel — and even smell — in a virtual environment.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Kewyn Louis Williams broke into the residence twice Thursday morning.
Not everyone is happy the family of Willa and Charles Bruce are selling their beachfront property for $20 million, just months after it was returned.
‘Three Steps To Heaven’ became a No.1 hit in the UK for rock’n’roll pioneer Eddie Cochran, recorded shortly before his tragic passing.
The Jaguars are headed to the playoffs in Trevor Lawrence‘s second season and in Doug Pederson’s first as the team’s head coach. They beat the Titans 20-16 with a gritty, physical team victory. The Jaguars won their last five regular-season games, including a sweep of the Titans. They won the first meeting 36-22 in Nashville [more]
Van Gogh, a one-eared pit bull in Connecticut who needed a forever home, finally found happiness after a rescue group created a unique way to call attention to him through his works of art.
With more than 15 million people across California under flood alerts, heavy rain will return to the state on Saturday after an overnight pause. Over 33,000 customers across California are without power as the state continues to be walloped by an ongoing atmospheric river. Another break in the rain will occur during the day Sunday before much of California is slammed by heavy rain overnight Sunday throughout the day Monday.
A series of impactful Pacific storms will continue to send multiple atmospheric rivers toward the state in the next week. The most concerning of these atmospheric rivers will move in Sunday night through Tuesday.
Emma Corrin told British Vogue that they took painkillers after experiencing discomfort with their wisdom teeth on set.
Here is the weather outlook for the North State this weekend into next week.
Despite the below-freezing temperatures, people in Moscow were still out celebrating Orthodox Christmas after local authorities imposed an orange weather hazard due to the cold.
The veteran journalist also worked for the U.S. State Department under the Reagan administration
Two storm-related fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman and a toddler.View Entire Post ›
There is an evacuation center at Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation.
In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s recession-proof stock picks. To skip to the top four stocks in this list, go to Jim Cramer’s Top 4 Recession-Proof Stock Picks. Warning bells for recession started ringing in 2022 and they haven’t stopped since. As if investors weren’t already spooked enough, a fresh warning comes straight from […]
The Cincinnati Bengals built a big lead and came out flat in the second half, but held off the division rival Baltimore Ravens to close the season on an eight-game winning streak. Joe Burrow threw for a touchdown and Joe Mixon ran for another as the Bengals took advantage of four Ravens turnovers to win 27-16 on Sunday. The two-time AFC North champion and defending AFC champion Bengals (12-4) returned to the field where, six days earlier, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
There is no end in sight for the unrelenting rainfall inundating the West Coast with severe flooding and widespread power outages. Residents in Wilton, California, who live along the Cosumnes River, are being urged to evacuate immediately amid the storm in anticipation of the river flooding over. "We are urging residents to get out now while roads are still clear; don't wait for an evacuation order," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services told residents in its announcement on Sunday.
Bernard Kalb, a journalist and Reliable Sources founding co-host with over six decades of experience covering news, has died. He was 100. Kalb died Sunday at his home in North Bethesda, Md. from complications following a fall, The Washington Post first reported. He began his career in the ’40s writing for The New York Times […]