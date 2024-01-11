More heavy snowfall heading for Oshkosh. Here's what to expect.

OSHKOSH — The county is bracing for more heavy snowfall.

A winter storm watch will be in effect for north-central and northeast Wisconsin from 6 a.m. Friday until noon Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, between 6 and 9 inches of snow are expected with winds possibly gusting over 45 mph.

The NWS advises that travel on Friday “could be very difficult to impossible” as widespread snow is expected to significantly reduce visibility and possibly result in “near-blizzard conditions” for the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas.

Residents are being asked to take note that these gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in multiple power outages.

According to the NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook, the storm is expected to be followed by bitter cold wind chills and temperatures starting Saturday.

It’s the second major winter storm to affect the area this week after the Oshkosh area and surrounding Winnebago County areas were hit with multiple school closures on Tuesday.

Check back here as weather updates and any cancellations or closures are shared with the Northwestern.

