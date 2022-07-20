More helicopters look set to fly on Mars

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·2 min read
Ingenuity
The Ingenuity drone has shown flight in the thin atmosphere is possible

The US and Europe are remodelling their plans to bring rock samples back from Mars, for study in Earth laboratories.

They hope to simplify the process, cut risk and cost using helicopters instead of a British-built "fetch rover".

Airbus UK engineers, who have been developing the concept for years, have been expressing disappointment, at the Farnborough International Airshow 2022.

Also at the Hampshire show, Italian aerospace giant Leonardo signed a €55m (£46m) deal for key mission hardware.

Its trade stand exhibited an actual-size model of a robotic arm - complete with "shoulder", "elbow" and "wrist" - it will now deliver to US space agency Nasa by November 2025.

Robot arm
Leonardo's robot arm is a key European contribution to the project

"It's 2.5m [8ft] long and has seven degrees of movement," project manager Dr Guido Sangiovanni told BBC News.

"But it's important to note that it's not just the arm. There is the computer, the electronics and the cameras - the full system."

Sophisticated lab tests of the samples will probably be the only way to determine whether there is or has ever been life on Mars.

But the complex procedures involved in the mission will cost many billions, in any currency.

Rocks
Evidence of life could be hidden in the rocks of Mars's Jezero crater

Nasa's Perseverance rover has already spent two years drilling in Mars's Jezero crater, caching rocks in titanium tubes.

Airbus UK's rover would have taken these to an Earth-bound rocket.

But the American and European space agencies are now confident Perseverance can do this itself

Rover
Perseverance is drilling and storing samples for Earth laboratories

"The architecture is evolving right now and nothing is absolutely finalised," European Space Agency human and robotic exploration Dr David Parker told BBC News.

"But Perseverance is there and being very effective - and the reliability analysis suggests Perseverance will keep on working. And that would allow us to streamline the programme and remove the fetch rover, taking out the need for another [risky] landing on Mars."

Fetch rover
Artwork: Airbus engineers in the UK have been told their "fetch rover" is no longer needed

If Perseverance breaks down, mini-helicopters will now do the job.

Perseverance's own drone, Ingenuity, has proven conclusively aircraft work in Mars's thin atmosphere.

"So, maybe, we can use helicopters, one or two of them, as insurance," Dr Parker said.

Rocket
Artwork: A rocket will carry the sample tubes to Earth

A landing platform containing the helicopters, robotic arm and return rocket will leave for Mars mid-2028, with a roughly two-year cruise.

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings Take Off This Week as Fed Watchers Zoom In

    Also, consumer spending expectations for the 2022 back-to-school and college shopping season are front and center.

  • Virginians praise better access to medical marijuana

    Virginia medical marijuana patients and providers say they're happy with a new state law making it easier to access medical cannabis as the Commonwealth moves towards the legalization of recreational marijuana.

  • Albania, North Macedonia finally start EU membership talks

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Albania and North Macedonia began membership talks with the European Union on Tuesday, overcoming a series of obstacles thrown up by EU governments despite an original promise to begin negotiations in mid-2018. The start of formal negotiations to allow the two Balkan countries to eventually join the world's largest trading bloc are a breakthrough but have revealed the EU's lack of appetite for further enlargement, particularly in northern Europe. "You have shown strategic patience, in abundance," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the leaders of Albania and North Macedonia alongside the Czech prime minister, whose country holds the six-month presidency of the EU.

  • Britain counts cost of hottest day ever

    LONDON (Reuters) -Firefighters worked overnight to damp down wildfires and engineers raced on Wednesday to fix train tracks that had buckled on Britain's hottest day, triggering warnings that efforts to tackle climate change needed to be stepped up. The London Fire Brigade endured its busiest day since World War Two on Tuesday when temperatures topped 40C for the first time, igniting fires that destroyed dozens of properties in the capital and sent flames racing through tinderbox-dry grassland at the sides of railway tracks and roads. "We've got nothing, everything's gone," Timothy Stock, a resident who lost his home to fire in the village of Wennington, east of London, told the BBC.

  • People Are Sharing Their Honest First Impressions Of Their Significant Others, And They Range From Hilarious To Heartwarming

    "Something told me he was it."View Entire Post ›

  • General Dynamics IT wins $908 million Air Force networks contract in Europe

    The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity deal has a five-year base period with one three-year option available, according to the company.

  • Cuban bikers modify engines amid fuel shortage

    In recent years, Cuba has been flooded with "motorinas", as these two-wheeled low speed electric motorcycles are called on the island. While it's a fad for many, it is also a partial solution to transportation problems and fuel shortages that plague the population of the Caribbean nation. (19 July)

  • France to pay $10 billion to take full control of EDF

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's government is offering to pay 9.7 billion euros ($9.85 billion) to take full control of EDF, in a buyout deal that gives it a free hand to run Europe's biggest nuclear power operator as it grapples with a continent-wide energy crisis. The finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the government would offer EDF's minority shareholders 12 euros per share, a 53% premium to the closing price on July 5, the day before the government announced its intention to fully nationalise the debt-laden group. EDF shares, which resumed trading on Tuesday after a one-week suspension pending details of the government buyout plan, had jumped 15% to 11.80 euros by 0836 GMT.

  • Authorities in Hungary suddenly announce that they do not oppose the transit of weapons to Ukraine

    "EUROPEAN PRAVDA" - TUESDAY, 19 JULY 2022, 18:57 Levente Magyar, Hungary's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, said on Tuesday, during his visit to Lviv, that Budapest is ready to allow all aid provided by other countries to Ukraine, including military aid, to pass through its territory .

  • Boeing kicks off Farnborough Airshow with $13.5B order from Delta Air Lines

    The deal includes options for 30 more of the jets and an agreement with Boeing to overhaul 29 of its existing 737 aircraft interiors for service by 2025.

  • Train endangers some of Mexico's oldest pre-historic sites

    The Mexican government has invoked national security powers to forge ahead with a tourist train along the Caribbean coast that threatens extensive caves where some of the oldest human remains in North America have been discovered. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is racing to finish his Maya Train project in the remaining two years of his term over the objections of environmentalists, cave divers and archaeologists. The government had paused the project earlier this year after activists won a court injunction against the route, because it cut a swath through the jungle for tracks without previously filing an environmental impact statement.

  • Clueless UK News Anchor Goes Full 'Don't Look Up' In Bizarre Heat Wave Segment

    “I want us to be happy about the weather,” anchor Bev Turner said as a meteorologist warned of a deadly heat wave.

  • Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: Playing Deion Sanders' Jackson State team 'would be exciting'

    Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said the idea of potentially playing Deion Sanders' Jackson State team in a future in-state rivalry game is "exciting."

  • There’s such a thing as too much sun for solar panels, and Europe’s solar industry is starting to buckle

    “Solar likes sunshine, but it doesn’t like being hot,” said a professor of organic electronics.

  • Mexico mourns marines who crashed after drug lord's capture

    Fourteen marines died in a helicopter crash after a mission to capture drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.

  • Russian independent TV Rain relaunches from abroad

    The liberal-leaning Russian independent TV station Dozhd (TV Rain) resumed broadcasting on Monday evening from abroad after being forced to shut its Moscow studio following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dozhd, portrayed in the 2021 film "Tango with Putin", was visited and praised in 2011 by then-President Dmitry Medvedev when it was just a year old, and largely apolitical. But like all Russian independent media, it has been harassed relentlessly since Vladimir Putin returned to the presidency in 2012.

  • One dead in motorcycle crash

    Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Hopewell Township.

  • Uvalde report and 'NRA Math': Why nearly 400 'good guys with guns' couldn’t stop one bad guy

    How did nearly 400 good guys with guns in Uvalde not stop one bad guy with a gun? You have to understand 'NRA Math' for it to make sense.

  • The James Webb Space Telescope images aren’t what your eyes would see. But that makes them science, not faked

    The James Webb Space Telescope delivered astounding images of the universe. The various sensors on the Webb Telescope measure that energy and send that data back to earth, where it can be rendered into something human eyes can see.

  • Putin says Nord Stream to restart, but flows may decrease

    Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that Moscow would restart the Nord Stream natural-gas pipeline to Europe on Thursday but warned that flows could be curbed soon after if sanctions prevent additional maintenance on its components.