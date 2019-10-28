Is There More To HengTen Networks Group Limited (HKG:136) Than Its 6.2% Returns On Capital?

Today we'll evaluate HengTen Networks Group Limited (HKG:136) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for HengTen Networks Group:

0.062 = CN¥70m ÷ (CN¥1.4b - CN¥226m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, HengTen Networks Group has an ROCE of 6.2%.

Is HengTen Networks Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see HengTen Networks Group's ROCE is around the 6.3% average reported by the Online Retail industry. Aside from the industry comparison, HengTen Networks Group's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

HengTen Networks Group has an ROCE of 6.2%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That implies the business has been improving. You can see in the image below how HengTen Networks Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:136 Past Revenue and Net Income, October 28th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is HengTen Networks Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How HengTen Networks Group's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

HengTen Networks Group has total liabilities of CN¥226m and total assets of CN¥1.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 17% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.