More heritage sites at risk in Devon and Cornwall

A gig shed on the Isles of Scilly and a mansion in Paignton are among 21 new sites in Devon and Cornwall considered "at risk" by Historic England.

However, in the past 12 months, 15 sites have been reclassified as "saved" and taken off the Heritage at Risk Register.

Saved sites include a packhorse bridge in Launceston and a well in Liskeard.

Historic England said it has been awarded £1.79m in grants to repair 56 sites in the wider south west region.

Rebecca Barrett, south west regional director at Historic England, said: "With the publication of the Heritage at Risk Register each year, I'm always inspired by the stories of communities coming together to help save historic buildings and places and to find new uses for them.

"After a quarter of a century of the Heritage at Risk Register, it's inspiring to look back at the historic places now saved, and we look forward to finding new ways to involve local people in caring for and enjoying their heritage."

Recently added to the at risk list is the 19th Century gig shed on St Agnes on the Isles of Scilly.

Now within the reach of the highest waves, its seaward end has been washed away and is at risk of further erosion.

Oldway Mansion in Paignton was built in 1873 by Isaac Singer, founder of the sewing machine company.

The building is now in poor condition and the roofs and external walls are in urgent need of repair to stop water getting in and causing damp, dry rot, and damage to historic plasterwork.

Among the sites no longer at risk is the medieval packhorse bridge at Newport near Launceston.

Damaged by vandalism and overuse during lockdown, repair works were carried out in 2022.

Also now on the saved list is St Cleer Holy Well and Cross in Liskeard.

The 15th Century site was restored and maintained in the 1800s, but by the late 20th Century had once again fallen into neglect.

The Cornwall Heritage Trust acquired and started restoring the site in 2022, helped by funding from Historic England.

Historic England - formerly English Heritage - is a public body dedicated to protecting England's historic environment.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the publication of the first national Heritage at Risk Register.

