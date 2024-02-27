More high school seniors graduating from Lansing School District

LANSING — More high school seniors are graduating from the Lansing School District now than any time in the last 10 years, statewide data shows.

Concluding the 2022-23 school year, 76% of the district's seniors graduated within 4 years, which surpassed the previous year's rate by 8 percentage points, according to data from MISchoolData.

The rates surpassed pre-pandemic graduation rates of only 64% of Lansing students graduating in 2019 and, in 2014, little more than half - or about 54% of students - graduating.

The district's rates are still below the state average. In 2023, 81% of all Michigan high school seniors received diplomas.

For the 2021-22 school year, Eastern High School had the highest graduation rate of 78%. Everett High School's rates were close behind, with 77% of its seniors graduating. Sexton High School had the lowest rate of 72%. The rates for each high school for the 2022-23 school year were not available yet on MISchoolData.

Less students have been dropping out. According to MISchoolData, in 2023, 8% of Lansing high school seniors did not complete their degrees, the same as statewide. In 2022, the dropout rate in Lansing was much higher, with 17% of students leaving school before graduation. In 2014, 24% of all Lansing students dropped out.

The Lansing School District is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the numbers.

“We are very pleased with the news released by the (Michigan Department of Education) on Friday,” Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said in a release. “All our hard work together to improve graduation rates has resulted in an historic change for the better, and the new numbers are really something all our school district families can be proud of.”

Contact Sarah Atwood at satwood@lsj.com. Follow her on X @sarahmatwood.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: More high school seniors graduating from Lansing schools