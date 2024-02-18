More high temps this week; this February will be one of warmest in state history

James Stuht, of Bayside, snow blows his driveway at his home on East Brown Deer Road in Bayside on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The area saw 2 to 3 inches snow that fell overnight into Thursday.

Wisconsin will experience another swing of warm weather this week, with temperatures reaching 51 degrees by Wednesday in Milwaukee.

The lowest high temperature expected this week is 37 degrees on Friday — more in line with the typical highs in the mid-30s for this week of February.

We probably won't set any high-temperature records this week, which are in the 60s. But the state had its warmest start to February this year, with three new record highs set in the first two weeks of the month.

The state is now on track to have one of the top five warmest Februarys on record, and temperatures will likely stay mild for the rest of the month.

Through Feb. 17, the average temperature was the second highest in state history, with only February of 1882 having a warmer average in the first half of the month.

"Given that we're number two, maybe we could be the warmest. It depends on how warm it remains the rest of the month," National Weather Service meteorologist J.J. Wood said.

Wood said the December-January-February period — the meteorological winter — will also likely be in the top five warmest, depending on how the last days of February play out.

Will Wisconsin get any more snow this week, later in spring?

There's a chance of sprinkles and flurries overnight on Tuesday, but it would be extremely light and probably won't accumulate.

"We're not really expecting any major weather systems, no rain or snow storms or anything like that. It just looks dry," Wood said.

There's been a historic shortage of snow this month, and any remaining snow on the ground will melt this week.

As February wraps up, what's the likelihood we'll get colder weather and more snow in March or April?

The Climate Prediction Center's long-range forecasts show we're likely to have above-normal temperatures for the next three months.

"It doesn't mean that we couldn't have a cold snap in there somewhere," Wood said. "But their forecast right now indicates that the most likely outcome is going to be above normal (temperatures)."

