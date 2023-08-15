More Highway 50 lanes and ramps to close in Sacramento County. Here’s where and when

As crews work to finish the largest construction project in the Sacramento region, nighttime drivers who frequent Highway 50 should expect more lane and ramp closures this week.

The closures started Monday night, according to a statement from Caltrans, both eastbound and westbound on the freeway. The work is part of the U.S. Highway 50 Multimodal Corridor Enhancement and Rehabilitation Project, also known as Fix50.

What it means

The work schedule could change due to traffic incidents, weather and construction issues, according to the statement.

Expect the following lane, ramp and street nighttime closures along Highway 50, from Tuesday to Saturday in Sacramento County:

Tuesday

Between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

Eastbound inside lanes one and two, from Stockton Boulevard to Folsom Boulevard

Offramp, from westbound Highway 50 to Stockton Boulevard

Onramp, from Watt Avenue to westbound Highway 50

Onramp, from Howe Avenue to westbound Highway 50

Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

Westbound inside lanes one, two and three, from 26th Street to Fifth Street (left split)

Westbound outside lanes three and four, from Watt Avenue to Howe Avenue (right split)

Wednesday

Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

Eastbound inside lanes one and two, from 59th Street to Stockton Boulevard

Westbound inside lanes one and two, from 65th Street to Stockton Boulevard

Offramp, from westbound Highway 50 to Stockton Boulevard





Onramp, from Watt Avenue to westbound Highway 50

Onramp, from Howe Avenue to westbound Highway 50

Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

Westbound inside lanes one, two and three, from 26th Street to Fifth Street (left split)

Westbound outside lanes three and four, from Watt Avenue to Howe Avenue (right split)

Thursday

Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

Eastbound inside lanes one and two, from 59th Street to Stockton Boulevard

Westbound inside lanes one and two, from 65th Street to Stockton Boulevard

Offramp, from westbound Highway 50 to Stockton Boulevard

Onramp, from Watt Avenue to westbound Highway 50

Onramp, from Howe Avenue to westbound Highway 50

Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

Westbound inside lanes one, two and three, from 26th Street to Fifth Street (left split)

Westbound outside lanes three and four, from Watt Avenue to Howe Avenue (right split)

Friday

Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

Westbound inside lanes one, two and three, from Stockton Boulevard to 34th Street

Eastbound inside lane one, from 34th Street to Stockton Boulevard

Westbound inside lanes one and two, from 65th Street to Stockton Boulevard

Westbound inside lanes one and two, from 59th Street to Folsom Boulevard

Onramp, from Watt Avenue to westbound Highway 50

Onramp, from Howe Avenue to westbound Highway 50

Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

Westbound inside lanes one, two and three, from 26th Street to Fifth Street (left split)

Westbound outside lanes three and four, from Watt Avenue to Howe Avenue (right split)

What you should do

Be mindful of how fast you’re driving, especially in the construction zones.

The speed limit in a work zone is 55 mph at all times. California Highway Patrol will issue citations to drivers who exceed the limit.

What’s the project?

The more than $400 million plan will rehabilitate the highway pavement, improve drainage, add lighting and other enchantments.

The Fix50 design is slated to be completed between December 2024 and early 2025. It’s 73% complete, according to Caltrans.

