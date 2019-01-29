Is There More To HMS Bergbau AG (FRA:HMU) Than Its 9.7%Returns On Capital?

Today we are going to look at HMS Bergbau AG (FRA:HMU) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for HMS Bergbau:

0.097 = €894k ÷ (€46m – €27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, HMS Bergbau has an ROCE of 9.7%.

Does HMS Bergbau Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that HMS Bergbau’s ROCE is fairly close to the Trade Distributors industry average of 10.0%. Independently of how HMS Bergbau compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

HMS Bergbau reported an ROCE of 9.7% — better than 3 years ago, when the company didn’t make a profit. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If HMS Bergbau is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How HMS Bergbau’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

HMS Bergbau has total assets of €46m and current liabilities of €27m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 58% of its total assets. HMS Bergbau’s current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.

Our Take On HMS Bergbau’s ROCE

The ROCE would not look as appealing if the company had fewer current liabilities.