Travelers headed home after the holidays or flying somewhere to ring in the New Year might have their travel plans disrupted this week.

The biggest threat is a winter storm in the Midwest and northern Plains. Airlines are waiving ticket change fees for passengers due to fly to, from or through several airports in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Policies vary by airline, but in general, travelers holding tickets for travel through Thursday, Dec. 27 can delay their plans without the usual hefty ticket change fees if they want to dodge the storm.

Most of the airports covered are smaller airports, including Duluth, Brainerd and International Falls, Minnesota. The biggest city covered by the waivers: Minneapolis/St. Paul. Notably, though, only American Airlines is covering flight changes in Minneapolis. Delta, which has a major hub there, is not, nor is United.

The waivers by airlines:

Delta Air Lines

United Airlines

American Airlines

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: More holiday travel troubles: Airlines waive fees ahead of winter storm