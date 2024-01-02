More homebuyers speak out against embattled homebuilder, one shares video confronting him

The case against a local homebuilder is growing.

York County deputies arrested Christian Novellino last month. He used multiple business names over the years, including Constructing Up.

When officers arrested Novellino, they urged other alleged victims to come forward. Many have, including Timothy Henderson and Stephen Tyrpak.

Both say they hired Novellino to build them houses, but that he only did some of the work.

Tyrpak says he’s out $180,000 and Henderson says he’s out $56,500.

“I don’t know where this money goes to. It’s like it just evaporates,” Tyrpak said. “And it was devastating. It was just so cruel what he had done.”

Tyrpak sued and received a judgment, but says Novellino never paid him.

“It’s just been … lies after lies after lies,” Henderson said. “You want to be able to provide for a family. You work hard, you save. And that day’s going to come when you want to retire and make your dream home, and this is what you get stuck with.”

Henderson was recording on his phone when he confronted Novellino. “You’re stealing people’s money, Chris. You promised me you was going to build my house,” he says in the video.

Novellino replies, “We can have a level conversation.”

Novellino faces 20 counts of breach of trust.

South Carolina’s licensing board suspended Constructing Up’s license in October.

In North Carolina, the board is investigating and is supposed to take this up again this month. In the meantime, Stoogenke checked and the state showed his license as not valid. Channel 9 is checking to see why that is.

In court recently, Novellino said he isn’t the greatest businessman, but that he’s no con artist. His lawyer also let Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke know Constructing Up won’t comment on active litigation.

