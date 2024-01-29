More homes coming to this Wise County development along U.S. 287

An international property management firm bought 141 acres of a sprouting residential development in North Texas earlier this month, expanding its already substantial footprint in the Metroplex real estate market.

Walton Global will partner with construction firm D.R. Horton to build homes for the Northstar master planned community. Situated 20 miles north of downtown Fort Worth along U.S. 287, the development sprawls across 750 acres in Wise County, just north of the Tarrant County line.

Northstar developers broke ground in October 2018. Builders have since constructed around 1,500 homes out of a planned 3,500, according to a Walton Global press release. Home prices are between $340,000 and $450,000.

Walton Global has staked claims in more than a dozen residential projects in budding suburban communities around Dallas-Fort Worth.