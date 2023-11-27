More hostages due for release today as Israel, Hamas weigh extending truce: Live updates

The four-day truce that brought relative calm to the war-devastated Gaza Strip was set to end Monday as details for a final hostage release were worked out and talks intensified toward extending the cease-fire.

Israeli and Palestinian leaders expressed support for extending the truce and freeing more militant-held hostages and Israeli-held prisoners. Israel has long offered to extend the cease-fire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas seeks to extend the truce after the 4-day period ends through serious efforts to increase the number of those released from imprisonment as stipulated in the humanitarian cease-fire agreement," Hamas said in a Telegram post.

Egyptian officials said talks are aimed at extending the cease-fire for another four days, and one saying both sides have agreed in principle, according to multiple media reports. Reuters reported that Hamas is seeking a four-day extension while Israel wants day-by-day extensions. Negotiations were also continuing over which Palestinian prisoners would be freed.

But the Egyptians also said Hamas is demanding an end to Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The Palestinian Authority, which has administrative control over the West Bank, was among groups lobbying for the truce extension Monday. Riad al-Malki, the authority's foreign minister, said the extension was crucial "so that Israel does not continue attacking.”

An estimated 240 people were taken hostage by militants in the Oct. 7 raid into Israel, and more than 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli authorities. Another 77 Israeli soldiers have died in the subsequent military operation in Gaza. The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting.

Biden is sending $100M in aid into Gaza: Is any of it ending up in the hands of Hamas?

Developments:

∎ Elon Musk joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a tour of Kfar Aza kibbutz, where dozens of residents were killed in the militant attack Oct. 7. Musk has drawn fire in recent weeks amid claims that social media platform he owns − formerly Twitter, now X − is awash in antisemitism.

∎ The Israeli military said it arrested 20 wanted militants, including 15 Hamas members, overnight in the West Bank.

American freed: Avigail Edan, 4, among hostages released Sunday; Hamas seeks truce extension

Omar Atshan, 17, is hugged by his mother after being released from an Israeli prison in the West Bank town of Ramallah on Nov. 26, 2023.

Details emerge on conditions faced by hostages in Gaza

The families of the hostages released by Hamas say their loved ones survived difficult conditions for the seven weeks in captivity. Merav Raviv, whose three relatives were released by Hamas on Friday, said they had been fed irregularly and had eaten mainly rice and bread. She said her cousin and aunt, Keren and Ruth Munder, had each lost around 15 pounds.

Raviv said she’d heard from her freed family members that they had slept on rows of chairs pushed together in a room, and they sometimes had to wait hours before using the bathroom.

Yocheved Lipschitz, 85, said she was held in a web of tunnels by captors who told her they "believe in the Quran and wouldn’t hurt us.” She said she and other hostages received medical care and were given one meal a day of cheese, cucumber and pita − the same meal her captors ate.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel, Hamas war live updates: Truce reaches last day, talks continue