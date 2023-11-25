More hostages expected to be freed on Day 2 of Israel-Hamas temporary cease-fire: Live updates

Families on both sides of the Israel-Hamas war anxiously awaited word on hostage and prisoner releases Saturday.

No Americans were among the 24 captives released on Friday, when the temporary cease-fire first went into effect. U.S. President Joe Biden has said Americans will be among the 50 hostages released but that it wasn’t clear when.

Brokered by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, the deal called for a four-day pause in fighting and the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for 150 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. Many, if not all of those released from both sides will be women and children. Israel also agreed to extend the fighting pause one day for every 10 additional hostages Hamas releases.

Israel has vowed to resume its offensive after the truce, though Biden has expressed hope for an extension of the truce.

The deal was originally scheduled to begin Thursday but was delayed by what a Qatari official said were logistical issues, including verification of the hostage release list exchanged by Israel and Hamas.

More than 13,300 Palestinian people have been killed since Oct. 7, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health. That does not include updated numbers from hospitals in the north, where communications have broken down. The ministry says some 6,000 people have been reported missing, feared buried under rubble. Israeli officials said about 1,200 people have been killed, and an estimated 240 were taken hostage by Hamas.

sraeli security forces stand next to ambulances outside the helipad of Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, in preparations for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza strip on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Hostages and Palestinians in prison awaiting release

The hostages released Friday included 13 Israelis, 10 Thai nationals and one Filipino citizen, according to Majed al-Ansari, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar. The Palestinians released from prison Friday included 24 women and 15 teenagers.

Hamas is believed to be holding more than 200 hostages, and about nine Americans are unaccounted for. Three Americans were among the hostages set for release including 4-year-old Avigail Idan, whose parents were killed during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, as well as two women, according to a senior Biden administration official.

"Over the coming days we expect that dozens more hostages will be returned to their families, including American citizens," Biden said Friday. "We will not stop until all hostages are released by Hamas."

The Palestinians released from prison Friday including 15 teenagers jailed for offenses like throwing stones and 24 women, including some convicted of attempted murder for attacks on Israeli forces.

Addameer, a Palestinian prisoner rights group, said there are 7,000 "political prisoners" in Israel. There are 2,070 "administrative detainees," or people held indefinitely without charges. At least 200 of the people in prison are children and 62 are women, according to the organization.

International and Palestinian human rights organizations have long alleged that Israel mistreats its child detainees, whom it prosecutes in military courts and holds for indefinite periods of time. Israel says they are detained for suspected terror-related offenses.

One of the earliest proposals was put forward Oct. 12, and it called for releasing all women and children held by Hamas and other Palestinian militants in Gaza, in return for freeing all Palestinian women in Israeli prisons, according to Egyptian officials. The Israelis rejected that proposal, but it “opened the door for more talks,” an Egyptian official said.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: More hostages expected to be freed Saturday during temporary Israel-Hamas ceasefire