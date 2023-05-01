More households install alarms and doorbell cameras over crime fears

CCTV - Krisanapong Detraphiphat/Moment

Two in five people have turned to “DIY security” measures including doorbell cameras and alarms in the past year because of fears over crime, polling has found.

More than half of all Britons have acted to make themselves safer while 40 per cent have added a camera, alarm or another measure at their home.

Market researcher Savanta asked 2,181 adults between April 21 and 23 what they had done in the past year as a result of worrying about crime in their area.

One in five (21 per cent) said they avoid leaving their home when it is dark, while 19 per cent installed a doorbell with a camera, such as a Ring doorbell.

Seventeen per cent have installed CCTV cameras on their home, rising to 30 per cent among those aged 18 to 24. Among the wider population, 11 per cent invested in stronger door locks while seven per cent became members of their local Neighbourhood Watch.

Six per cent of respondents said they had even bought a dog in the hope their new pet acted as a deterrent to would-be criminals. A further eight per cent said they had either changed the route they take to work or to the shops, suggesting they feared for their safety otherwise.

‘Creating padlock neighbourhoods’

Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrats leader, who commissioned the polling said: “By leaving our streets unsafe the Conservatives are creating padlock neighbourhoods where millions of residents are having to take security into their own hands.

“It is a scandal that millions of Brits are turning to DIY security because the Conservative Government has completely failed to tackle crime on our streets.

“People pay their fair share and at the very least expect proper community policing, where officers are visible on their streets.”

But a spokesman for the Conservatives accused Sir Ed’s party of having a “shameful record”.

They pointed to Lib Dem opposition to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which introduced tougher sentences for child murderers and sex offenders.

Story continues

The spokesman said: “Time and time again, the Liberal Democrats have voted against tougher sentences for the worst crimes and they want to go further to strip our police officers of the resources they need to keep our communities safe.”

Forces let offenders off

The Government last week met its manifesto commitment to recruit 20,000 police officers in England and Wales, bringing the total number to 149,572. However, critics point out that forces are either routinely letting offenders off or not attending crime scenes.

In April, data showed that police were failing to attend more than three in five antisocial behaviour incidents, covering 4.3 million reports in the past four years.

A separate analysis of crime statistics showed that police failed to solve more than a million thefts and burglaries in the year to the end of June 2022, with more than 3,000 investigations closed every single day because no suspect could be found.

Major political parties have stepped up their focus on crime in recent weeks, with both the Conservatives and Labour launching high-profile policies themed around antisocial behaviour as part of the local election campaign.

Rishi Sunak in March set out plans to ban both the sale and possession of laughing gas, while police will also be stationed at antisocial behaviour “hotspots” with graffiti vandals required to clean up their mess within 48 hours as part of the crackdown.

One of Sir Keir Starmer’s five “missions” for a possible future Labour government is safer streets, which has seen him commit the party to halving serious violent crime, as well as raising confidence in the police and the court system to its highest levels on record.