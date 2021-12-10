More human remains found at new Costco construction site, former home to large homeless camp

A Redding Police Department pickup is parked near the site where human remains were found at the new Costco construction site late last week.

Working with an anthropology department team from California State University, Chico, authorities on Tuesday found additional human remains at the new Costco construction site, the Redding Police Department said.

Police said a thorough excavation was conducted of the property at Bechelli Lane and South Bonnyview Road.

“Due to the large expanse of area surrounding the initially secured area, it was determined any further searching could not be continued,” Redding police posted on Facebook.

The area where the remains were found was released back to the construction company and Native American monitors, police said. They told police they would contact the Shasta County Coroner’s Office if more remains were discovered.

Police said the Coroner’s Office will do further analysis of the remains that were found.

Native American monitors first found human skeletal remains around 6 p.m. on Dec. 3. The monitors are on site to observe construction activity to protect cultural resources, police said.

Related: Additional human remains discovered at Costco construction site

When the remains were discovered, police cordoned off the area with yellow tape. On Monday, a white Redding Police Department pickup was parked near the site, which is close to the north end of the 17-acre property.

Only a few trees remain, surrounded by fences, after the Costco lot recently was cleared to make way for its new store at South Bonnyview Road and Bechelli Lane in Redding, shown here on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

"We don't know how long (the remains) have been there, the age, gender, and we don't know if the (person was) a victim of a crime. We do know they are not historical remains; they are not something from 100 years ago or more," Redding police Sgt. John Sheldon said Monday.

Before crews began to clear the area to make way for new development, the freeway frontage property had been one of the largest homeless encampments in Redding.

Police said investigators do not know if the remains are from a person who was the victim of a crime or perhaps someone who was camping there and died.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Redding Police Department Detective Division at (530) 225-4200.

Story continues

More news from around the North State:

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-225-8219. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: More human remains found at new Redding Costco construction site