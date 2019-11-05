More than a hundred years ago, Mormons — including Mitt Romney’s family — fled to Mexico so they could practice polygamy. They’ve been plagued by cartel violence, infighting, and murder ever since.

Heber LeBaron covers his face with a bible while he and his half brother Douglas Barlow leave a preliminary extradition hearing in Phoenix, Ariz., Justice Court, July 18, 1988. The two men are the sons of polygamist sect leader, the late Ervil LeBaron. LeBaron and his Church of the Lamb of God are linked to slayings from Utah to Mexico.

Nine members of an American family were killed in Mexico on Monday while they were traveling to a wedding for an infamous family that has lived in Mexico for decades.

The victims, all women and children, were US citizens and members of La Mora, a Mormon settlement in the state of Sonora founded as an offshoot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to the Arizona Republic.

They were headed to a wedding in LeBaron, another Mormon community. LeBaron has deep roots in Mexico, including a dark past that involves a cult-like murder spree, drug cartel abductions, and polygamy.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has excommunicated many of the Mormon communities in Mexico due to their stance on polygamy. Still, the settlements continue to thrive across northern pockets of the country.

American Mormons first moved to Mexico to avoid polygamy crackdowns

American Mormons first started settling in northern Mexico in the late 1800s. Groups first began migrating to the country because of a crackdown on polygamy in the United States. Mexico seemed like a haven at the time, a place where the group could continue practicing plural marriage.

The church's then-president, Brigham Young, first sent members to Mexico in 1875 to look for places to settle, according to the Mormon Encyclopedia available on Brigham Young University's website. Soon enough, hundreds, then thousands, traveled south.

While the Mormon church officially banned polygamy in 1890, it persisted in some communities, especially those in Mexico.

These sects, which the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints later excommunicated, created their own offshoot settlements, including the La Mora settlement, in Bavispe, part of the Sonora state; Templo de Colonia Juarez in the state of Chihuahua; and LeBaron in Galeana, in Chihuahua.

According to a 2012 report from Vice, many Mormon communities appear extraordinarily rich to drug gangs, because of their large houses, manicured lawns, and golf courses.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah even has ties to Mexico — his family settled there in the late 1880s and lived in Chihuahua for decades. While Romney's direct family moved to Michigan, dozens of Romneys continue to live in the area.

Today, there are more than 1.4 million Mormons in Mexico, according to the church.

The LeBaron family has a dark past in Mexico, including a cult-like murder spree

The LeBaron community was one of the many Mormon settlements that persists in Mexico. It was founded by Alma Dayer LeBaron in 1944, according to Ruth Wariner, an author who fled the colony in the 1980s, when she was just 15 years old.

Her grandfather, Alma Dayer LeBaron, had been traveling back and forth from the US to Mexico for years and opened his colony as a place where people could practice what Wariner described as "Fundamentalist Mormonism," which supports aspects of Mormonism as it was taught in the 1800s, including polygamy.

Wariner said her father, Joel, later launched the Church of the Firstborn of the Fulness of Times, a sect of Fundamental Mormonism, and his brother, Ervil, became one of his first followers.