More ice, cold inbound. School delays rolling in for Wednesday, but no cancellations yet

With another day of freezing temperatures and icy roads ahead, schools and universities across Delaware are beginning to announce delays for Wednesday morning. Here is a list of delays announced so far:

Schools

Caesar Rodney School District - Two-hour delay Wednesday. No breakfast will be served and there will be no morning Pre-K.

Cape Henlopen School District - Two-hour delay Wednesday.

Capital School District - Two-hour delay Wednesday for schools and offices. All Early Childhood Centers for Pre-K students closed. Kent County Community School morning Pre-K will be closed.

Colonial School District - Two-hour delay Wednesday.

Indian River School District - Two-hour delay Wednesday.

Lake Forest School District - Two-hour delay Wednesday. No morning Pre-K.

Laurel School District - Two-hour delay Wednesday. No breakfast will be served and there will be no morning Pre-K.

Milford School District - Two-hour delay Wednesday. No breakfast will be served and there will be no morning Pre-K.

Padua Academy - Two-hour delay Wednesday

Polytech School District - Two-hour delay Wednesday. Adult education classes will begin at 9 a.m.

Salesianum School - 10:15 a.m. start Wednesday

Seaford School District - Two-hour delay Wednesday. No breakfast will be served and there will be no morning Pre-K.

Smyrna School District - Two-hour delay Wednesday. No morning Pre-K or Boys and Girls Club before-school care.

Sussex County Vocational Technical School District - Two-hour delay Wednesday.

Sussex Montessori School - Two-hour delay Wednesday.

Universities

The University of Delaware Newark’s campus and other UD locations in New Castle County, as well as its Lewes and Dover campuses, will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware school delays announced ahead of icy roads Wednesday