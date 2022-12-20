A More Inclusive Energy Transition: How Southern Company is Committed to Sustainability And Equity

Everything in the world has some energy source. It takes energy to keep the lights on, power the most advanced machines and technologies and to keep people inspired.

And while society has barriers that separate, energy has the power to be a connector.

Southern Company believes energy can connect communities, businesses and future generations to opportunity. The Atlanta-based energy leader is committed to being a role model among companies forging change and driving equity to ensure all groups are well represented and treated fairly.

In Summer 2021, Southern Company made the founding investment in the Elevate Future Fund (Elevate). This fund is a sub-fund of Energy Impact Partners (EIP), a utility-backed venture capital fund focused on decarbonization in the energy space. Southern Company is a founding member of EIP.

“Elevate” aims to ensure greater diversity and representation among founders in the start-up community to build a more diverse and inclusive venture capital ecosystem.

Southern Company is able to identify companies through Elevate with diverse executive leadership and partners that align with the goal of advancing toward a net zero economy.

“Investing in diverse entrepreneurs is crucial to a successful, sustainable and inclusive energy transition,” said Chris Cummiskey, executive vice president, chief commercial officer and customer solutions officer at Southern Company.

“Elevate provides another dynamic vehicle for us to proactively support the development of diverse businesses in our industry and the communities we serve.”

Inclusive energy is the future model, and Southern Company is doing its part.