More infectious COVID-19 variant in at least five U.S. states - NIH Director

Senate panel holds hearing on COVID-19 vaccines, in Washington
(Reuters) - A more contagious variant of COVID-19 that has swept through the United Kingdom has been reported in at least five states in the United States, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said in an interview to the Washington Post on Wednesday.

"We have now seen that same U.K. virus in the U.S. in at least five states and I would be surprised if that doesn't grow pretty rapidly," Collins said, adding that it doesn't howeverseem to be more severe.

Last week, Reuters reported that Florida became the third known U.S. state to identify such a case, with two other cases identified in Colorado and California.

Scientists have said newly developed vaccines should be equally effective against both variants.

The NIH director said he expects immunizations to be done through pharmacies soon as the country grapples with a surge in cases, with the number of vaccinations falling far short of early targets.

He said in the interview that at least 80-85% of Americans should receive the vaccine to reach "herd immunity". (https://bit.ly/3opexFt)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered more than 4.8 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed more than 17 million doses.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

