Health care costs are about to skyrocket. Analysts explain inflation's drastic impact.

25
Medora Lee, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Skyrocketing rent and food costs have company: Health care costs also are soaring, and what’s worse, they probably will rise much more and could help keep overall inflation elevated for some time, analysts say.

Consumers are only seeing slight increases in premiums that have lagged overall inflation, but those premiums could rise substantially next year as health care costs catch up, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) study on Thursday.

The medical care index, a subset of the consumer price index, accelerated to  0.8% in September from 0.7% in August. Over the past year, it was up 6%, the largest 12-month increase since 1993 but still below the overall 8.2% pace of inflation.

That lag in health care inflation to overall consumer inflation could be an ominous sign for consumers.

"Many of the premiums for 2022 were finalized in the fall of 2021, before the extent of rising prices became clear," said KFF's survey, which included 2,188 interviews with non-federal public and private firms from February through July.  "As inflation continues to grow at relatively high levels, we could potentially observe a higher increase in average premiums for 2023 than we have seen in recent years."

Inflation is expected to boost annual U.S. national health expenses by $370 billion by 2027 compared with pre-pandemic projections, consulting firm McKinsey estimated in a report in September.

What do people pay now for health insurance?

Annual family premiums for employer-sponsored health insurance average $22,463, just up from $22,221 last year. On average, workers this year are contributing $6,106 toward the cost of family premium, with employers paying the rest.

Workers at small firms with less than 200 employees pay more than their counterparts at larger firms, KFF said. Workers at small firms on average pay $7,556 out of their paychecks annually for family coverage, compared with $5,580 for those at larger businesses,

“Employers are already concerned about what they pay for health premiums, but this could be the calm before the storm, as recent inflation suggests that larger increases are imminent,” KFF President and Chief Executive Drew Altman said. “Given the tight labor market and rising wages, it will be tough for employers to shift costs onto workers when costs spike.”

Why is health care getting more expensive?

Higher costs of supplies and labor are contributing to the increases.

Early in the pandemic, health care supply prices spiked amid supply disruptions and higher demand. Between 2019 and 2022, pharmaceutical prices rose 21% and supplies by 18%, McKinsey said. Those costs are still higher than normal but are showing signs of slowing.

In contrast, labor costs are still growing strongly and probably will outpace the overall inflation rate, analysts say.

"Labor’s very significant because it has the potential to be persistent,” said Shubham Singhal, global leader of McKinsey's Healthcare, Public Sector and Social Sector practice.

He expects wages will continue to rise as the health care labor shortage worsens while demand for services grows, partly the result of an aging population.

Between 2019 and March 2022, a measure of hospital labor costs called the median labor expense per adjusted discharge rose 37% to $5,494 from $4,009, Kaufman Hall consulting firm said in a report in May.

It’s important to take the time to explore your options when it comes to Medicare.

When will health care premiums go up?

Consumers who buy their own insurance could see steep premium increases next year.

Across 72 insurers in 13 states and the District of Columbia in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplaces, the median proposed premium increase next year is 10%, higher than in recent years, early estimates by Peterson-Kaiser Health System Tracker show. Subsidies may help some consumers avoid full price hikes, though.

Health care prices are set at least a year ahead, creating a delay before wage increases and other costs related to broader inflation are fully incorporated into health care costs.

Providers who have dealt with soaring costs in the past 18 months only recently are getting a chance to renegotiate payments and pass on some added costs to insurance companies or government entities.

By 2024, all employers’ costs “will be crushing in full force,” Singhal said. “Much of that will fall to consumers because employers have premium sharing” with employees.

“It’s a slow-moving train,” he said, but it’s coming.

Nursing care: Pay, staffing and fatigue: Minnesota nurses strike highlights worsening shortages across US

Care in crisis: COVID Great Reckoning hastens a crisis of caregivers shortage

How do medical care costs affect inflation and Fed rate decisions?

Because health care, like rent, typically doesn’t see regular price surges, when its prices rise, economists consider this "sticky" or persistent inflation. They take a long time to rise and a long time to decline.

Inflation could stay higher longer and lead to the Fed raising its short-term benchmark fed funds rate even higher to squash inflation. Most consumer rates follow the Fed’s benchmark rate higher, which makes borrowing more expensive and discouraging spending. Less spending means less demand, which cools inflation.

Expensive services: Price of goods may be stabilizing, but service costs remain high, fueling inflation

Inflation warning: Jackson Hole speech: Jerome Powell hints at more aggressive Fed rate hikes to fix inflation

How can the cost of health care be reduced?

Layoffs and increasing productivity can cut costs, McKinsey said.

More than 25% of executives in a McKinsey survey believe they may have to cut at least 10% of their workforce, mostly nonclinical employees like personal care aides, in the next six to 18 months, it said.

Executives (66%) also want to improve productivity with technology, especially in processing paperwork.

Longer-term, Singhal said, the industry can accelerate value-based care, which ties payments to the quality of care provided. This contrasts with the dominant fee-for-service reimbursement, which pays providers for services delivered based on bill charges or annual fee schedules.

Another strategy would be moving some hospital care to different sites. “Some surgeries can be done cheaper in an ambulatory surgery center instead of a hospital,” Singhal said. “Home care settings can also be the same or better quality at lower costs.”

Medora Lee is a money, markets, and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.  

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why health care costs are about to skyrocket thanks to inflation

