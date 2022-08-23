More information on fatal shooting involving Falls teen released by Erie County DA

Aug. 23—The Erie County District Attorney's Office has released further details on the fatal shooting of a Niagara Falls teen early Friday morning in Buffalo.

DA John J. Flynn said Monday that two juveniles from Buffalo, ages 14 and 17, were arraigned over the weekend on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree attempted robbery. Both juveniles appeared Monday before Erie County Family Court Judge Brenda M. Freedman for a bail hearing where the 17-year-old was remanded and the 14-year old had bail set at $50,000.

Flynn said just after midnight on Friday, the juveniles attempted to rob a 20-year-old male who was in a vehicle on Elmer Avenue and in the course of the attempted robbery, shot Emily Keiper, 16, of Niagara Falls. Keiper died from her injuries after being taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

"It was allegedly a marijuana sale gone bad," Flynn said during a press conference.

Flynn commends BPD Homicide Squad detectives for their work in this investigation and noted the case is being prosecuted by Chief Gary Hackbush of the Homicide Bureau.

A Go Fund Me page to help Keiper's family with funeral expenses had raised more than $9,700 by Monday afternoon.