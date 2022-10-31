More information released about Aiken County deputy injured in shootout with 15-year-old

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office have released more information about the office- involved shooting in Beech Island last week.

The shooting took place while Aiken County SWAT was attempting to execute a Richmond County arrest warrant on a 15-year-old wanted for murder. The homicide, which occurred on Oct. 10 at the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road, claimed the life of 29-year-old Nathaniel Mack of Augusta.

The Aiken County deputy who was shot during the shootout with SWAT has been identified as a 48-year-old white male. He is recovering, said authorities.

He has been with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office since 2005 and is currently assigned to Special Operations Division, according to the sheriff's Capt. Eric Abdullah. SLED has not released the deputy's name at this time.

Details of the shooting

Several Aiken County deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Friday in Beech Island, where the teenage murder suspect was believed to be inside, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED has not identified the suspect because he is a juvenile.

The suspect was wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office was assisting them with the arrest, according to Abdullah.

After an exchange of gunfire, the suspect was taken into custody uninjured, according to the release. SLED took over the case and is investigating.

The incident in Aiken County was the 30th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022. This is the fourth deputy-involved shooting for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office this year.

In 2021, there were 40 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office had three deputy-involved shootings last year.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Aiken County sheriff's deputy shot last week in shootout with teenager