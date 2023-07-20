More information on Wednesday’s St. Helena shooting. Are others connected?

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office released more information about Wednesday afternoon’s shooting on Shiney Road on St Helena Island.

At about 2:20 p.m. deputies were called to a home after reports of gunshots. The victim was a 15-year-old girl, who’s identity has not been revealed to the public. The wound was not life-threatening and she was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.

She was inside her home with five other people when shots were fired into home from the roadway, the Sheriff’s office said.

Hours before at 1 a.m., deputies were called to the same area of Shiney Road for a shots fired call. When they arrived deputies found that the same home had been struck by bullets that morning, the Sheriff’s office said.

Evidence from both shootings will be examined by forensic experts to determine if the two events are connected.

Investigators are also looking into whether a third shooting is related on the neighboring Seaside Road.

At around 2:46 p.m. deputies were called to another gun shot victim, this time a 24-year-old man. Once again his identity has not been revealed.

The man was in his home when gunfire erupted. The man was injured, “presumably from a bullet,” His wounds were listed as non-life-threatening and the man did not require medical attention, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding the incidents call their non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777 or the anonymous tip line at 843-554-1111